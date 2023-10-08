Taiwan, Japan, China win last golds at Asian Games

IMAGE: Chinese Taipei's Gu Shiau Shuang poses with her gold medal during the medal ceremony for the women's Kumite 50 kg at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Sunday. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

China, Taiwan and Japan won the last gold medals on offer from artistic swimming and karate at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Sunday.

The very last one went to Taiwan's Gu Shiau-shuang, 26, who beat Kazakhstan's Moldir Zhangbyrbay, 26, to defend the women's 50 kg kumite title she won in Jakarta in 2018.

This victory gave Taiwan 19 gold medals for the Games, equalling their best ever gold haul achieved at the Bangkok Games in 1998.

In the men's team kata karate competition, Japan edged Macau in the final to take gold.

In artistic swimming, China won gold in the team free routine, with Japan just behind in silver and Kazakhstan taking bronze.

China finished with 201 golds, its best ever haul.

Meanwhile, India concluded their medal quest at 19th Asian Games with a tally that will go down in Indian sporting history. They ended the continental jamboree with the largest-ever medal haul, a record 107: 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze, surpassing their previous best, set at 2018 Jakarta.