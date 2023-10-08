News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Taiwan, Japan, China win last golds at Asian Games

Taiwan, Japan, China win last golds at Asian Games

October 08, 2023 11:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Chinese Taipei's Gu Shiau Shuang poses with her gold medal during the medal ceremony for the women's Kumite 50 kg at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Sunday.

IMAGE: Chinese Taipei's Gu Shiau Shuang poses with her gold medal during the medal ceremony for the women's Kumite 50 kg at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Sunday. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

China, Taiwan and Japan won the last gold medals on offer from artistic swimming and karate at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Sunday.

The very last one went to Taiwan's Gu Shiau-shuang, 26, who beat Kazakhstan's Moldir Zhangbyrbay, 26, to defend the women's 50 kg kumite title she won in Jakarta in 2018.

 

This victory gave Taiwan 19 gold medals for the Games, equalling their best ever gold haul achieved at the Bangkok Games in 1998.

In the men's team kata karate competition, Japan edged Macau in the final to take gold.

In artistic swimming, China won gold in the team free routine, with Japan just behind in silver and Kazakhstan taking bronze.

China finished with 201 golds, its best ever haul.

Meanwhile, India concluded their medal quest at 19th Asian Games with a tally that will go down in Indian sporting history. They ended the continental jamboree with the largest-ever medal haul, a record 107: 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze, surpassing their previous best, set at 2018 Jakarta.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Andrade wins vault gold; Biles second after fall
PIX: Andrade wins vault gold; Biles second after fall
EPL PIX: Spurs go top, Man United snatch late win
EPL PIX: Spurs go top, Man United snatch late win
Golden Boys! Satwik-Chirag bag Asiad badminton gold!
Golden Boys! Satwik-Chirag bag Asiad badminton gold!
How Hamas infiltrated Israel by land, sea and air
How Hamas infiltrated Israel by land, sea and air
Israeli troops retake police station seized by Hamas
Israeli troops retake police station seized by Hamas
Lyon ready to spin for Australia in World Cup if...
Lyon ready to spin for Australia in World Cup if...
War in Gaza: 300 Israelis, 230 Palestinians killed
War in Gaza: 300 Israelis, 230 Palestinians killed

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Verstappen seals third F1 title as Piastri wins sprint

Verstappen seals third F1 title as Piastri wins sprint

Indian athletes sign off from Asiad with record haul

Indian athletes sign off from Asiad with record haul

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances