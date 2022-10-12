News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Sushil Kumar's legal troubles look firmly locked in

Sushil Kumar's legal troubles look firmly locked in

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Cicero Silva
October 12, 2022 18:52 IST
Sushil Kumar during a match

IMAGE: Sushil Kumar will face trail in the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

On Wednesday, a Delhi court framed charges against Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar and 17 others in the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case, setting the stage for the commencement of their trial.

Additional Sessions Judge Shivaji Anand framed charges against Kumar and other accused, under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including those related to murder, rioting and criminal conspiracy. A detailed order is awaited.

 

Kumar along with others is accused of allegedly assaulting former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar and his friends, in the parking lot of the city's Chhatrasal stadium on May 4, 2021, over an alleged property dispute.

Dhankar later succumbed to his injuries and, according to the post-mortem report, he died due to cerebral damage, resulting from the impact of a blunt object.

The Delhi Police arrested the wrestler on May 23 and he has been lodged in judicial custody since June 2, 2021.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Cicero Silva
