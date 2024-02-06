News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Nagal targets top 100 ahead of Paris Olympics

Nagal targets top 100 ahead of Paris Olympics

Source: PTI
February 06, 2024 21:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Sumit Nagal is confident of breaking into the top 100 and qualify for this year's Paris Olympics. Photograph: Australian Open/Instagram

Tennis ace Sumit Nagal said staying fit and breaking into top-100 in world rankings will be his focus ahead of this year's Paris Olympics.

 

The 26-year-old from Haryana has had his share of brushes with injuries in the past, having missed qualifying for the 2018 US Open due to an injury. In 2021, he suffered a hip injury before undergoing surgery in November of that year.

"Staying fit would be the highest priority. The second (goal) would be to play in the Olympics, which would be a nice feeling. But for that, you need to be within the top 100," Nagal said on Tuesday, during the Chennai Open ATP Challenger event, where he is through to the pre-quarterfinals.

Currently ranked 121 in the ATP singles ranking, Nagal is confident of breaking into the top 100.

"It (Olympic qualification) would only be possible if I keep winning the matches. I have to focus on upcoming matches and not wonder about what's going to happen in the next five months because tennis is a very unpredictable sport where anything can happen. I like to focus day-by-day and keep short goals and tunnel vision than to keep a large picture."

He drew eyeballs after making it to the main draw of the Australian Open last month, where he won his opening match Kazakhstan's World No. 27 Alexander Bublik to become the first Indian to beat a seeded player in the main draw before losing in the next round.

Talking about the experience in Melbourne, Nagal admitted to having gained a lot of confidence along with attention from across the world.

"I gained a lot of confidence in terms of tennis, and physically and mentally too, going to the court and carrying the pressure. But at the same time, I was also looking to play solid tennis and try to do the things that I wanted to work on.

"Overall, it was a great experience playing in it (Australian Open) as well as winning a match. So, I wouldn't complain about it. I feel the momentum is with me, and I'm playing well.

"I have been getting a lot of love from the tennis family lately in India and outside. It feels nice, and I'm very thankful to them for supporting me for the way I'm playing."

India's tennis legend Anand Amritraj had said that Nagal needs to work on his serves to be able to make a greater impact.

And the youngster stated that he has been working on his serves besides also focusing on the mental aspect of his game.

"I am focusing a lot on the serves, on the back-end and coming to the nets. Also, like every player, I'm working on the mental side, as no matter how good you are, it's the most important part of tennis."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Australian Open: Nagal Creates History
Australian Open: Nagal Creates History
Nagal savours big payday after injuries and hard work
Nagal savours big payday after injuries and hard work
'What a rollercoaster!'
'What a rollercoaster!'
Intolerance to art doesn't suit India, says Kerala HC
Intolerance to art doesn't suit India, says Kerala HC
EC gives NCP to Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar to move SC
EC gives NCP to Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar to move SC
U-19 World Cup: India down SA to enter 9th final
U-19 World Cup: India down SA to enter 9th final
Ex-Army man turned Lashkar terrorist arrested in Delhi
Ex-Army man turned Lashkar terrorist arrested in Delhi

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

India hockey player Varun accused of raping minor

India hockey player Varun accused of raping minor

Is This The Ball Of The 21st Century?

Is This The Ball Of The 21st Century?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances