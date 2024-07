India's top singles player Sumit Nagal was beaten in his maiden appearance in the men's singles main draw at the Wimbledon Championships on Monday.

Up against higher-ranked Miomir Kecmanovic (No. 53) of Serbia in the first round, the world No. 72, who has qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics, lost 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 4-6.

The former boys' doubles Wimbledon champion put up a strong fight before bowing out after 2 hours and 48 minutes.