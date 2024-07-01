Wimbledon PIX: Alcaraz, Medvedev ease into 2nd round

IMAGES from Day 1 of all the action from the Wimbledon Championships played at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, on Monday.

Alcaraz sees off spirited Lajal to reach Wimbledon second round

IMAGE: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz hugs Estonia's Mark Lajal after winning his first round match. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Third seed Carlos Alcaraz endured an early test in his Wimbledon title defence but the Spaniard quelled the challenge of Estonian qualifier Mark Lajal 7-6(3) 7-5 6-2 and moved into the second round on Monday.

The 21-year-old, bidding to add a fourth Grand Slam trophy to his cabinet after his maiden French Open triumph last month, dropped serve midway through a high-quality opening set before battling back to clinch it in a tiebreak.

IMAGE: Estonia's Mark Lajal reacts. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Lajal broke Alcaraz again early in the next set but the dreadlocked world number 269 was unable to make the advantage count and his opponent broke back to love immediately before pouncing again in the 11th game.

With the momentum having swung, Alcaraz continued to reel off the points for a two-set lead and raised his game further in the third to break with a superb backhand crosscourt winner and he never looked back from there to close out the victory.

Fifth seed Medvedev eases into second round

IMAGE: Russia's Daniil Medvedev in action during his first round match against Aleksandar Kovacevic of the US. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Fifth seed Daniil Medvedev strode confidently and cheerfully into the Wimbledon second round on Monday with an assured 6-3 6-4 6-2 win over American Aleksandar Kovacevic on his favourite Court One.

The lofty 28-year-old Russian, beaten in the semi-finals last year by eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz, took one hour 46 minutes to dispose of the 88th-ranked New Yorker, who could not cope with his booming serve and whipped forehand.

"I've still never lost on Court One so hopefully I can play a lot more matches on this court," a smiling Medvedev told an appreciative crowd in an on-court interview.

"Last year I said it was unfortunate I had to go to Centre Court for the semis and I lost."

Medvedev, chasing a second Grand Slam title after his 2021 U.S. Open triumph, fired 16 aces on his way to victory over the 25-year-old Kovacevic.

"It is never easy to win in straight sets, especially on grass," the former world No.1 said.

But he made it look simple.

He won the first set at a canter after breaking Kovacevic's first service game, took the second with a pair of aces after breaking in the seventh and ran away with the third, clinching it on this third match point with another ace.