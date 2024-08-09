News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Sreejesh to join Manu Bhaker as India's flag-bearer

Sreejesh to join Manu Bhaker as India's flag-bearer

Source: PTI
August 09, 2024 15:19 IST
PR Sreejesh

IMAGE: PR Sreejesh was ‘both an emotional and popular choice within the IOA leadership’. Photograph: ANI Photo

Celebrated hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh will join star shooter Manu Bhaker as the flag-bearer of the Indian contingent in the closing ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris on Sunday.

 

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) confirmed this on Friday.

"The Indian Olympic Association is delighted to announce the nomination of hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh as the joint flag-bearer with pistol shooter Manu Bhaker at the Closing Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games," the IOA said in a statement.

IOA President PT Usha said Sreejesh was "both an emotional and popular choice within the IOA leadership".

Seejesh retired from the game after India's bronze medal-winning feat at the ongoing Games.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
