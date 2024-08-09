'We Are Happy With Silver'

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra's mother Saroj Devi was all smiles after her son brought India's its first silver medal at the Paris Olympics. Photograph: Kind courtesy ANI/X

Neeraj Chopra's mother Saroj Devi was grace personified after her son won the Olympic silver medal at the Paris Games on Thursday.

Saroj Devi also expressed happiness for Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who broke the Olympic record to beat the Indian defending champion in Paris.

Chopra clinched the silver medal at the Paris Games with a season's best throw of 89.45m after Nadeem pulled off an Olympic record-breaking effort of 92.97m on Thursday night.

"We are very happy with the silver, the one who got gold is also our child and the one who got silver is also our child....all are athletes, all work hard," Saroj told the media in Khandra, Panipat, where the family is based.

SEE: 'The one who got gold is also our child and the one who got silver is also our child.' Video: ANI/X

"He did really well. We will welcome him with churma which is his favourite. I am delighted, people are lighting firecrackers, we are making ladoos," Saroj Devi added.

Satish Kumar, Neeraj Chopra's father, expressed pride in his son's performance.

"Everyone has their day. Today was Pakistan's day. But we have won silver, and it is a proud thing for us. I think his groin injury had a part in his performance," Neeraj's father Satish Chopra told ANI.

"He has won silver for the country. We are happy and proud. All the youth will be inspired by him," Satish Kumar added.

In Neeraj's neighbourhood, a big screen was set up for locals to watch his performance. Neeraj's family and friends celebrated by distributing sweets and bursting crackers to mark India's first silver medal at the Paris Olympics.

"We are very happy. He produced his season's best. All were near 88m-89m so competition was very tough," the champion's aunt Kamlesh said. "It's not about winning a gold or silver, but about winning a medal, and he did his best."