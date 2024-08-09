News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » 'We Are Happy With Silver'

'We Are Happy With Silver'

By REDIFF SPORTS
August 09, 2024 12:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra's mother Saroj Devi was all smiles after her son brought India's its first silver medal at the Paris Olympics. Photograph: Kind courtesy ANI/X
 

Neeraj Chopra's mother Saroj Devi was grace personified after her son won the Olympic silver medal at the Paris Games on Thursday.

Saroj Devi also expressed happiness for Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who broke the Olympic record to beat the Indian defending champion in Paris.

Chopra clinched the silver medal at the Paris Games with a season's best throw of 89.45m after Nadeem pulled off an Olympic record-breaking effort of 92.97m on Thursday night.

"We are very happy with the silver, the one who got gold is also our child and the one who got silver is also our child....all are athletes, all work hard," Saroj told the media in Khandra, Panipat, where the family is based.

SEE: 'The one who got gold is also our child and the one who got silver is also our child.' Video: ANI/X

"He did really well. We will welcome him with churma which is his favourite. I am delighted, people are lighting firecrackers, we are making ladoos," Saroj Devi added.

Satish Kumar, Neeraj Chopra's father, expressed pride in his son's performance.

"Everyone has their day. Today was Pakistan's day. But we have won silver, and it is a proud thing for us. I think his groin injury had a part in his performance," Neeraj's father Satish Chopra told ANI.

"He has won silver for the country. We are happy and proud. All the youth will be inspired by him," Satish Kumar added.

In Neeraj's neighbourhood, a big screen was set up for locals to watch his performance. Neeraj's family and friends celebrated by distributing sweets and bursting crackers to mark India's first silver medal at the Paris Olympics.

"We are very happy. He produced his season's best. All were near 88m-89m so competition was very tough," the champion's aunt Kamlesh said. "It's not about winning a gold or silver, but about winning a medal, and he did his best."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
Neeraj vows to return stronger: 'A lot left in me'
Neeraj vows to return stronger: 'A lot left in me'
It was Arshad's day: Neeraj Chopra
It was Arshad's day: Neeraj Chopra
Cricket skills come in handy for Olympic champ Nadeem
Cricket skills come in handy for Olympic champ Nadeem
Cops arrest owner of dog that fell on girl who died
Cops arrest owner of dog that fell on girl who died
Cricket skills come in handy for Olympic champ Nadeem
Cricket skills come in handy for Olympic champ Nadeem
Sisodia gets bail after 17 mnths; SC slams lower courts
Sisodia gets bail after 17 mnths; SC slams lower courts
ISIS terrorist with Rs 3 lakh bounty arrested in Delhi
ISIS terrorist with Rs 3 lakh bounty arrested in Delhi

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

'Your legacy grows stronger with every step'

'Your legacy grows stronger with every step'

Neeraj Chopra is excellence personified: PM Modi

Neeraj Chopra is excellence personified: PM Modi

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances