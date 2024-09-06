News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Sreejesh takes inspiration from Dravid

Sreejesh takes inspiration from Dravid

Source: PTI
September 06, 2024 13:54 IST
PR Sreejesh was instrumental in India's run to the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 

IMAGE: PR Sreejesh was instrumental in India's run to the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Riding high on the success of winning a bronze medal in Paris, the Indian hockey team now aims to build on this momentum with hopes of clinching gold at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, ace goalkeeper P R Sreejesh said on Friday.

The former national team captain, who announced his retirement after the Paris Olympics, told journalists in the Bihar capital that he saw the state as the future "sports hub".

 

"I see many positive developments in Bihar, particularly at the sports complex in Rajgir, which now features an astro turf and will host the women's Asian Cup Trophy tournament later this year," Sreejesh remarked.

He added, "I see no reason why Bihar cannot emerge as the country's next sports hub. I have met sports department officials here and found many initiatives, like establishment of a sports university, quite impressive".

Sreejesh, who has taken up a new assignment as the coach for the junior men's hockey team, said he had set his eyes on the next Asia Cup and revealed that he was drawing inspiration from former cricket team captain Rahul Dravid.

After a successful playing career, Dravid, known as "The Wall" for his steadfast batting, has made significant contributions as head coach of the Indian cricket team, helping it to new heights.

Sreejesh broke into a wide grin that like his idol, his own skills earned him the sobriquet "The Great Wall of Indian Hockey".

At 36, Sreejesh reminisced about his experiences at the Paris Olympics and expressed hope that the national team would "revive the old glory of Indian hockey" by aiming for gold in Los Angeles and performing well in tournaments leading up to the 2028 Games.

"We have a very talented team. Krishan Pathak, who has succeeded me, is an excellent goalkeeper," Sreejesh said, highlighting the importance of managing pressure and taking time to unwind between games.

A fan of Harry Potter, Sreejesh confessed that his love for fiction has provided him with a means of escape from the intense pressures of competitive sports, helping him navigate the challenges of his demanding career.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
