People know us now: Javelin thrower Annu Rani

People know us now: Javelin thrower Annu Rani

August 07, 2022 22:47 IST
Annu Rani

IMAGE: Annu Rani also scripted history as she became the first Indian female javelin thrower to win a medal. Photograph: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

India's medal tally from athletics swelled to eight -- 1 gold, 4 silver, 3 bronze -- the best in the CWG history outside the country and only second to the haul at the 2010 edition in Delhi.

 

The experienced Annu Rani also scripted history as she became the first Indian female javelin thrower to win a medal, a bronze, with a best effort of 60m in her fourth attempt.

The 29-year-old was well below her season's best and national record of 63.82m but that was enough for a third-place finish behind two Australians -- world champion Kelsey-Lee Barber (64.43m) and Mackenzie Little (64.27m).

Following the bronze medal win in the women's javelin throw final, Annu Rani said that earlier no one knew India well but now as the country's athletes are winning in Commonwealth Games 2022 people started to know them as well as India's name.

"Earlier, no one knew India well. People know us now, know our country's name. I am proud I've been able to do something for the country. Family members asked me not to come empty-handed, I am sure they'd be happy," Annu Rani told ANI.

Rani's medal came on a day the country was celebrating National Javelin Day to mark Neeraj Chopra's historic gold in Tokyo Olympics on the same day last year.

Before Rani, Kashinath Naik and Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra had won a bronze and a gold in the men's javelin throw respectively.

AGENCIES
