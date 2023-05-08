Ghosal goes down fighting to World No 1 Ellias

IMAGE: Saurav Ghosal, who last reached the quarter-finals of the Squash World Championships four years ago, even had a couple of match balls before he lost to Diego Ellias of Peru. Photograph: Squash World Championships/Instagram

India's squash star Saurav Ghosal went down fighting in a gruelling five-match battle against World No 1 Diego Ellias in the pre-quarterfinals of the Squash World Championships in Chicago.

Ghosal, who last reached the quarter-finals of the premier event four years ago, even had a couple of match balls before going down 11-9, 11-4, 6-11, 3-11, 10-12 in a marathon contest on Sunday.



Ghosal squandered a 2-0 advantage to concede the next two games to take the match into the decider. The 36-year-old could not convert the crucial points and it was anyone's match at 10-10 in the fifth game.



However, the Indian made an unforced error to make it 10-11 before the Peruvian player closed out the match.

IMAGE: Diego Ellias celebrates winning his match against Saurav Ghosal. Photograph: Squash World Championships/Instagram

Elias, 10 years younger to Ghosal, lauded the Indian veteran after an energy sapping contest. Ghosal had played his first World Championships way back in 2005 and has been the torchbearer of Indian squash for the last two decades.



"Saurav was playing great squash from the beginning. He had a good game plan against me and I couldn't figure it out at the start. It took me a couple of games and I'm just very happy I could come back from that because I was under a lot of pressure and I didn't start in the best way.



"I wasn't moving great. I think I can improve a lot of things for the next match and just be way more aggressive. Hopefully I'll be moving better in the next one," said Ellias.



Both Ghosal and Ellias have had intense battles over the years. The 16th-ranked Indian had stretched Ellias to five games even at the Tournament of Champions in New York last year.



Ghosal's last win against the Peruvian star came way back in 2016.



Mahesh Mangaonkar, Ramit Tandon and qualifier Abhay Singh had lost their first round matches.



The only Indian women in the singles draw, Joshna Chinappa, had suffered an opening round loss to Olivia Clyne of the US.