Sprinter Dutee Chand sparks wedding rumours

IMAGE: Dutee Chand with her partner Monalisa. Photograph: Dutee Chand/Twitter

India’s first openly gay sprinter posted a photograph with girlfriend Monalisa, sparking wedding rumours.

Dutee posted a picture of the couple posing on a couch making a heart sign.

"Loved you yesterday, love you still, always have, always will," Dutee tweeted alongside the picture.

Later on Saturday, putting an end to the rumours, ANI quoted Dutee’s manager saying: "They both attended Dutee's sister's wedding."

The 2018 Asian Games champion, Dutee came out as gay in 2019. She was recently seen raising awareness and support for the LGBTQ community by running with an LGBTQ flag in the Commonwealth Games 2022.