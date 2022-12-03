News
Deepak Chahar reveals ordeal with Malaysian Airlines

Deepak Chahar reveals ordeal with Malaysian Airlines

Source: PTI
December 03, 2022 13:02 IST
Deepak Chahar

IMAGE: India seamer Deepak Chahar, who was travelling to Dhaka from New Zealand by Malaysian Airlines, says his baggage was misplaced and he was not served food while flying Business Class. Photograph: Joe Allison/Getty Images

India seamer Deepak Chahar has claimed that Malaysian Airlines misplaced his luggage when he was travelling to Dhaka from New Zealand and he was not served food even as he was flying Business Class.

Chahar joined the Indian squad in Bangladesh for the three-match ODI series, starting Sunday.

 

"Had a worse experience travelling with Malaysia airlines @MAS .first they changed our flight without telling us and no food in Business class. Now we have been waiting for our luggage from last 24hours. Imagine we have a game to play tomorrow," Chahar tweeted on Saturday morning before the team's training session.

Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar were all flying from Christchurch to Dhaka via Kuala Lumpur after completing the ODI assignment in New Zealand.

Suryakumar Yadav (rested due to workload) and Umran Malik had flown back to India. Malik, however, will now travel to Bangladesh after being named injured Mohammed Shami's replacement in the ODI squad.

Malaysian Airlines sent Chahar a complaint link on Twitter but the cricketer said it did not open.

"May be unavoidable due to operational, weather-related, and technical reasons. We apologise for the inconvenience caused," the airlines replied on Twitter about the change in flight.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Ponting back to work after a 'little scary moment'
The secret of Gaikwad's magical run with the bat...
Saurabh takes 9 but Bangladesh A hold on for a draw
HDFC Bank card to levy forex markup fee in India when...
Shock And Awe At Qatar 2022
Recipe: Sarson Ka Saag, Makke Ki Roti
Guj poll: Did any PM campaign like this, asks Kharge
