HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Spirit of Ukraine: Svitolina dedicates win to her nation

Spirit of Ukraine: Svitolina dedicates win to her nation

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 20, 2025 18:07 IST

x

Elina Svitolina

IMAGE: Ukraine's Elina Svitolina reacts during her fourth round match against Russia's Veronika Kudermetova. Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina said she feels it is her responsibility to bring her country a "little light" after she charged past Russian Veronika Kudermetova 6-4 6-1 on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals.

The 30-year-old was 4-1 down in the first set but upped her aggression to rattle off the next five games and put one foot in the last eight at Melbourne for the first time in six years.

Kudermetova had a medical treatment at the end of the first set but could not stop the rot as Svitolina broke for 3-1 in the second stanza with a volley at the net.

The Ukrainian 28th seed was by now charged with confidence and soon set up a tie against American Madison Keys by sending another thunderous backhand winner down the Rod Laver Arena court.

 

"I was extremely motivated to win today, so that people in Ukraine wake up to good news," Svitolina, who became the first Ukrainian player to win 100 Grand Slam matches, told reporters.

"For me to find a way to win matches, to find a way to bring a little light, a little win for Ukrainian people is something that I feel I am responsible of."

Svitolina is now 7-0 against Russian players since the invasion and wrote the message "the Spirit of Ukraine" on the camera before she left the court.

There was no handshake at the net as she continued the boycott of the post-match tradition which Ukrainian players have maintained when facing Russian and Belarusian opponents since the 2022 invasion of their country.

Svitolina, who booked a quarter-final appearance at a Grand Slam for the 12th time, said she does not see herself shaking hands with Russian players in the future.

"To wake up to the news of when your friends die on the frontline, been killed by Russian soldier, it's something that really, really heavy on my heart," she added.

While Svitolina said she does not prepare differently when facing Russian players she acknowledged that the matches are not the same.

"It's just I feel the spirit is different," she said. "If I'm not going to win, I'm going to almost die on the court: I'm not going to let her win that easy."

Svitolina will play in her third quarter-final in the Melbourne Park major, her first since 2019.

"I feel it was a lifetime ago," she said. "To come back again and again, after the pregnancy, after the surgery, starting from zero, it's not easy, I can tell you."

Svitolina said she would be on Margaret Court Arena later on Monday to cheer on her husband Gael Monfils in his fourth-round tie against American Ben Shelton.

"Playing the way he's playing now is special," she said of the 38-year-old Frenchman.

"We are witnessing something really nice."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Aus Open PIX: Swiatek crushes Lys; Keys stuns Rybakina
Aus Open PIX: Swiatek crushes Lys; Keys stuns Rybakina
Australian broadcaster apologises to Djokovic
Australian broadcaster apologises to Djokovic
PIX: Sinner battles into last eight; Monfils retires
PIX: Sinner battles into last eight; Monfils retires
Australian Open: Djokovic sets up Alcaraz quarters
Australian Open: Djokovic sets up Alcaraz quarters
PIX: Zverev drops set, but joins Alcaraz in quarters
PIX: Zverev drops set, but joins Alcaraz in quarters

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Happy 31st Birthday, Axar Patel!

webstory image 2

What Is The Secret To Inspiring Confidence?

webstory image 3

From White House To Paris, Nita Ambani's Fab Saris

VIDEOS

J-K: 'Mysterious illness' claims 17 lives in Rajouri's Badhal village2:21

J-K: 'Mysterious illness' claims 17 lives in Rajouri's...

Drone footage shows Jabalia camp in ruins after Gaza ceasefire1:01

Drone footage shows Jabalia camp in ruins after Gaza...

Draped in ethnic Kanchipuram, Nita Ambani flaunts Indian craft at Trump's reception2:49

Draped in ethnic Kanchipuram, Nita Ambani flaunts Indian...

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD