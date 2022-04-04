News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Spain's Alcaraz delighted by call from the king

Spain's Alcaraz delighted by call from the king

April 04, 2022 08:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Carlos Alcaraz

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz, 18, became the youngest Miami Open champion. Photograph: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz was a picture of calm as he sealed the biggest win of his career at the Miami Open on Sunday but the teenager said his nerves were jangled by a congratulatory phone call from Spain's King Felipe.

 

Alcaraz defeated Norwegian world number eight Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-4 to earn his first ATP Masters 1000 crown and become the first Spanish man to triumph in Miami after eight previous final appearances by his compatriots.

"It's pretty amazing to get the call from the Spanish king," the 18-year-old told reporters. "I was more nervous (for) that call than the match."

"It's pretty amazing that the Spanish king congratulates you on the hard work that you put in every day and your win. It's something that you never thought you were going to receive."

Victory in Miami marked Alcaraz's third ATP Tour title following triumphs at the Rio Open in February and his win at Umag last July.

It also earned him a career-high ATP ranking of 11 and Alcaraz will be looking to break into the top 10 ahead of the French Open from May 22-June 5.

Coach Juan Carlos Ferrero said Alcaraz's best surface is clay but the teenager said he felt comfortable on hard courts too.

"All I can say is I got two titles on clay and one on hard court. I feel very comfortable on both surfaces, so I don't mind playing on clay or hard court," Alcaraz said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Captain Jadeja on what went wrong for CSK
Captain Jadeja on what went wrong for CSK
IPL PHOTOS: Livingstone's all-round show sinks CSK
IPL PHOTOS: Livingstone's all-round show sinks CSK
EPL: Spurs hammer Newcastle, West Ham down Everton
EPL: Spurs hammer Newcastle, West Ham down Everton
TAX GURU: 'Can NRIs open PPF accounts?'
TAX GURU: 'Can NRIs open PPF accounts?'
Beat The Heat Like Bollywood
Beat The Heat Like Bollywood
Badhai Do For This Arunachal Star!
Badhai Do For This Arunachal Star!
CSK to back out-of-form Ruturaj Gaikwad
CSK to back out-of-form Ruturaj Gaikwad

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Turning Point: Vaibhav Arora's Bowling

Turning Point: Vaibhav Arora's Bowling

Top Performer: Liam Livingstone

Top Performer: Liam Livingstone

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances