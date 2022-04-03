IPL PHOTOS: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings

Images from the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, on Sunday.





IMAGE: Punjab Kings' Liam Livingstone hits out during the IPL 2022 match against Chennai Super Kings at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Liam Livingstone justified his Rs 11.50 crore price-tag with a smashing 32-ball 60 but Chennai Super Kings came back strongly at the death to restrict Punjab Kings to 180/8 in the IPL match in Mumbai on Sunday.

CSK gave away only 71 runs in the back-10 with a lot of credit going to their troika of overseas pacers -- Dwaine Pretorius (4-0-30-2), Dwayne Bravo (3-0-32-1) and Chris Jordan (4-0-23-2), who used variations to good effect, stifling the opposition batters.



Infact, bulk of the 55 dot balls came in the second half of the Punjab innings.

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings' Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Liam Livingstone. Photograph: BCCI

Livingstone, one of the most destructive T20 batters across global leagues, finally came good with five fours and an equal number of sixes, sending the CSK bowlers on a leather-hunt during the initial overs.



Deepak Chahar's absence has severely handicapped CSK's options as rookie left-arm seamer Mukesh Choudhary (4-0-52-1) paid dearly for his inexperience coupled with jangling nerves.



There were 100 metre plus sixes off length balls and Livingstone would often shimmy down the track to disturb the length as he did with the wily Bravo. Even the thick edges went for six with CSK bowlers looking clueless till he was there at the crease.

IMAGE: Punjab Kings opener Shikhar Dhawan hits out. Photograph: BCCI

Infact, Bravo, under pressure, forced Dhoni to stand up to the stumps in order to prevent Livingstone from charging down the track.



Captain Ravindra Jadeja (4-0-34-1) finally got his man caught at short thirdman but even he looked ordinary with no help from the flat Brabourne Stadium deck.



Livingstone and Shikhar Dhawan (33 off 24 balls) added 95 for the third wicket in just 8.4 overs and it seemed that another 200 plus total was on the cards.



By the time Dhawan was fooled by a Bravo slower, Punjab had laid the platform, scoring 109 in the first 10 overs, which sadly the later batters couldn't capitalise on.

IMAGE: CSK pacer Mukesh Choudhary celebrates after dismissing Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal. Photograph: BCCI

But once Livingstone was out, Punjab couldn't maintain the momentum although Vidarbha's Jitesh Sharma (26 off 17 balls) became the latest unheralded domestic talent to announce his arrival with some audacious strokeplay.



Shahrukh Khan (6), who has bullied domestic bowlers for fun in national tournaments, has been studied well and is finding it difficult to get going at the bigger stage against better quality of bowlers.



Pretorius and Jordan kept deliveries wide and full outside the off-stump and at the base of bat, not allowing them anything in the arc.