HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » LaLiga: Barca trump Real Madrid, extend lead at top

LaLiga: Barca trump Real Madrid, extend lead at top

1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 11, 2025 22:27 IST

x

Raphinha

IMAGE: Raphinha celebrates with Ferran Torres after scoring FC Barcelona's third goal against Real Madrid in LaLiga on Sunday. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Raphinha scored twice as Barcelona overcame a two-goal deficit to secure a crucial 4-3 home victory against rivals Real Madrid in a pulsating Clasico on Sunday, edging them closer to the LaLiga title.

The victory extends Barcelona's lead at the top of the standings to seven points over second-placed Real Madrid and with three matches remaining, one more victory will clinch a 28th Spanish league title for the Catalans.

Real Madrid made a blistering start at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium, with a brace from Kylian Mbappe giving them a two-goal advantage.

However, Barcelona responded swiftly with Eric Garcia, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha all finding the net within 15 minutes to overturn the deficit.

 

Raphinha extended Barcelona's lead just before halftime following a costly error by Lucas Vazquez and despite Mbappe completing his hat-trick in the 70th minute, last year's champions could not recover, leaving them on the brink of a season without silverware.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

El Clasico: 'We have to play complete game'
El Clasico: 'We have to play complete game'
Barca coach fumes over refereeing decisions in defeat
Barca coach fumes over refereeing decisions in defeat
PIX: Inter sink Barca in extra-time to make Champions final
PIX: Inter sink Barca in extra-time to make Champions final
Is Xabi Alonso set to join Real Madrid?
Is Xabi Alonso set to join Real Madrid?
LaLiga: Sevilla sack coach after fourth straight loss
LaLiga: Sevilla sack coach after fourth straight loss

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

A Night Walk On Mumbai's New Nature Trail

webstory image 2

7 Hi-Tech Mother's Day Gifts

webstory image 3

Mother India

VIDEOS

Neha Sharma looks smokin' hot! 1:35

Neha Sharma looks smokin' hot!

Shruti Haasan spotted in Mumbai1:15

Shruti Haasan spotted in Mumbai

Full Briefing: Joint Press Briefing by DGMOs of the three services on Op Sindoor38:05

Full Briefing: Joint Press Briefing by DGMOs of the three...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD