LaLiga: Real delay Barca party with last-gasp win

IMAGE: Real Madrid's Jacobo Ramon celebrates scoring the late winner against Mallorca in the LaLiga. Photograph: Susana Vera/Reuters

Real Madrid's Jacobo Ramon scored a dramatic winner in the fifth minute of stoppage time to earn them a 2-1 LaLiga victory over Mallorca that kept Barcelona's title-winning champagne on ice.

Barca were seconds away from celebrating the title as a 1-1 draw would have given them an unassailable six-point lead in the standings thanks to a superior head-to-head record.

But a mistake by Mallorca's defence, who failed to clear a cross from inside the box, allowed centre back Ramon, making his first league start, to pounce on the ball and fire a volley into the back of the net to keep Real's slim title hopes alive.

While Madrid have two games remaining, they are four points behind leaders Barca, who have a game in hand and will claim their 28th LaLiga title on Thursday if they beat city rivals Espanyol.

An angled strike from inside the box by defender Martin Valjent in the 11th minute gave Mallorca the lead in a dour match at a half-empty Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

Kylian Mbappe levelled with a fine individual effort in the 68th minute for a depleted Real, who were missing 12 players due to injuries.

Mallorca weathered a storm as Madrid pushed for a winner, with goalkeeper Leo Roman producing a remarkable performance, frustrating the hosts who dominated proceedings with over 72 percent of possession, 26 corners in their favour and a stunning 39 scoring attempts against only four by their opponents.

Roman made 11 stops to deny Real, who also wasted several chances throughout the match.

"Mallorca are a good team. They scored the goal and then dropped off a bit. We had a lot of chances, their goalkeeper played a great game, but in the end we managed to win," unlikely hero Ramon told Real Madrid TV.

"This is inexplicable, I've dreamed about it all my life. This shirt is until the end and there is no better way to score my first goal than like this."

Bologna end 51-year trophy drought

Elsewhere in Italy, Dan Ndoye's second-half strike earned Bologna a hard-fought 1–0 victory over AC Milan in the Coppa Italia final to secure their first major trophy in 51 years.

Bologna got the breakthrough eight minutes after the restart when Milan defender Theo Hernandez’s well-timed tackle on Riccardo Orsolini sent the ball rolling to an unmarked Ndoye, who calmly slotted it home from close range.

IMAGE: Bologna players celebrate after winning the Coppa Italia. Photograph: Matteo Ciambelli/Reuters

The victory earned Bologna their first piece of major silverware since they won the same competition in 1974 and secured qualification for next season's Europa League.

The match was a thrilling replay of Friday's Serie A encounter, where Milan triumphed with a dominant 3-1 victory on home turf.

Both teams were desperate to salvage what had been disappointing seasons, with Bologna sitting in seventh place in Serie A and Milan trailing just behind in eighth, with only two matches left to play.

After a fast-paced start to the first half, where both sides carved out dangerous chances, the teams went into the break goalless after some sharp saves at either end.

Milan keeper Mike Maignan was called into action within the first few minutes, making a reflex save from a flicked header by Juan Miranda following a free kick.

Minutes later, Bologna keeper Lukasz Skorupski pulled off an impressive double stop, saving from an unfortunate deflection from teammate Sam Beukema off a cross, then stopping an effort from Milan's Luka Jovic on the rebound.

Bologna's Lewis Ferguson was left struggling to stem a nose bleed when he slid in to tackle Rafael Leao, but caught a blow to the face.

After Bologna got the breakthrough, Milan laboured to find any urgency as their attacks fizzled out long before threatening an equaliser.

The most striking moment late on came when Beukema collided with a Bologna teammate, leaving his white shirt streaked with blood as medics rushed on to bandage his head.