Rediff.com  » Sports » Messi, Mbappe, Haaland finalists for FIFA Best Player award

Messi, Mbappe, Haaland finalists for FIFA Best Player award

December 14, 2023 23:56 IST
IMAGE: Erling Haaland helped Manchester City win three major trophies. Photograph: Dilara Senkaya/Reuters

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are the three finalists for the FIFA 2023 Best Men's Player award, world soccer's governing body said on Thursday.

Norwegian Haaland helped Manchester City win three major trophies, the Champions League, English Premier League and FA Cup last season.

 

Messi secured the award in 2022 after guiding Argentina to World Cup victory. Following that success, he clinched the Ligue 1 title with Paris St Germain alongside Mbappe before making a move to the Major League Soccer team Inter Miami.

The shortlist for the women's best player includes two 2023 World Cup champions, Aitana Bonmati and Jennifer Hermoso from Spain, alongside Linda Caicedo, who represents Colombia.

The winners will be announced on Jan. 15 in London, England.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
