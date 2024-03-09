News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Olympic Boxing Qualifier: Hussamuddin loses to CWG champion Gallagher

Olympic Boxing Qualifier: Hussamuddin loses to CWG champion Gallagher

March 09, 2024 12:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: India's Mohammed Hussamuddin bowed out in the Round of 32 bout at the 1st World Olympic Boxing Qualifier. Photograph: Boxing Federation of India

World Championship bronze medallist India's Mohammed Hussamuddin went down 0-4 against Jude Gallagher of Ireland in the men's 57kg Round of 32 bout at the 1st World Olympic Boxing Qualifier in Busto Arsizio, Italy.

 

>Making a comeback after an injury Hussamuddin, who received a bye in the opening round, took some time to settle in which allowed his opponent Birmingham Commonwealth games gold medallist Gallagher to take a lead with his technical prowess. The youngster used his speed and agility to his advantage, pocketing the first round 5-0.

The Hyderabad-born boxer did try to cover the lost ground in round two but his comeback became even more difficult after he was deducted a point for dropping the head. The 22-year-old Jude just kept his calm in the third round and did not allow Hussamuddin to attack, eventually winning the bout.

The first World Olympic boxing qualification tournament is hosting over 590 boxers and will  offer a total of 49 quotas, including 28 for men and 21 for women, at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Between 45 and 51 boxers will qualify through the second World Qualification Tournament, to be held in Bangkok from May 23 to June 3.

India have already secured four quotas for Paris 2024 with Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti (54kg), Parveen Hooda (57kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) confirming their berths with impressive performances at the Asian Games.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
How France plans to use AI to keep Paris 2024 safe
How France plans to use AI to keep Paris 2024 safe
These Awesome Ladies Inspire Me Daily
These Awesome Ladies Inspire Me Daily
Inside Devdutt Padikkal's dream Test debut
Inside Devdutt Padikkal's dream Test debut
PIX: Ashwin puts India on brink on huge win!
PIX: Ashwin puts India on brink on huge win!
Bengaluru bans non-essential usage of potable water
Bengaluru bans non-essential usage of potable water
Anderson first pace bowler to take 700 Test wickets
Anderson first pace bowler to take 700 Test wickets
Saiyami's Australian Diaries
Saiyami's Australian Diaries

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Paris 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony Plans Unveiled

Paris 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony Plans Unveiled

French Open: Heartbreak for Sindhu; Sat-Chi in semis

French Open: Heartbreak for Sindhu; Sat-Chi in semis

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances