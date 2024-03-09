PIX: Sinner shines; Swiatek crushes Collins

IMAGE: Despite winning 26 of his past 27 matches, Jannik Sinner insisted he is not invincible. Photograph: Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Jannik Sinner crushed Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-3, 6-0 to reach the third round of Indian Wells and extend his winning streak this season to 13 matches, while Andy Murray fell to Andrey Rublev 7-6(3), 6-1.

Sizzling Sinner stayed hot on centre court under sunny but breezy skies in the California desert, fighting off a break point at 2-2 in the opening set with a forehand winner and breaking serve for a 5-3 advantage.



After capturing the first set the Australian Open champion never looked back, losing just five points across the second set to book a third-round meeting with either 25th seed Jan-Lennard Struff or Croatian Borna Coric.



Despite winning 26 of his past 27 matches, Sinner insisted he is not invincible.



"I'm not unbeatable, I'm just well-prepared," he told reporters.



"I worked really hard to be in this position. Obviously it's a position you dream of because winning a Grand Slam, that's everyone's dream, but you travel here, the conditions are different and then you have to find a way somehow."

IMAGE: Andrey Rublev celebrates a point during his third round match against Andy Murray. Photograph: Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Rublev piled up the errors in the opening set against the veteran Scot player and was forced to save four set points while his opponent enjoyed the support of the crowd on Stadium 2.



But the Russian cleaned up his game and found his range with the forehand to roll through the second set and book a meeting with either either American wild card Brandon Nakashima or Czech 32nd seed Jiri Lehecka in the third round.

IMAGE: Andy Murray in action. Photograph: Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

"He had a lot of chances in the first set and I was lucky to win. Had I lost it, it would have been really, really tough,” Rublev said.



"After the first set, I felt more confidence and I knew that it would be even tougher for Andy to keep up his consistency."



Swiatek storms into Round 3



World number one Iga Swiatek blasted past American Danielle Collins 6-3, 6-0 and Angelique Kerber upset 10th seed Jelena Ostapenko in second round action at Indian Wells on Friday.



Swiatek edged Collins in an epic at the Australian Open and the familiar foes appeared primed for another blockbuster when they were on serve with the Pole leading 4-3 in the first set.



But Swiatek raised her level from there, breaking to love for 5-3 and winning the final nine games to advance at the tournament she won in 2022.



"I started to make a few less mistakes, which gave Danielle a chance to make a few more," Swiatek said.



"It's a small difference but at the end, I was ready to play well in those important moments, on break points and stuff like that. I'm happy I kept my focus and stayed with my game, no matter what Danielle was doing on the other side of the net."



Collins in January said she would retire at the end of the season so this is expected to be the 30-year-old's final appearance at Indian Wells.



The American beat Swiatek decisively to reach the Australian Open final in 2022 and achieved a career high ranking of world number seven.



Kerber scored her biggest win in three years with an impressive 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 victory over hard-hitting Latvian Ostapenko.



The German, who returned to the tour in January after 18 months on maternity leave, fired an unreturnable serve on match point to seal her first win over a top 10 opponent since November 2021.



"This question I heard a lot, why I'm back and what gives me the motivation," the three-times Grand Slam champion said.



"For me, the biggest motivation is the love for the sport. I love to compete, being out there today as well, having this crowd, having the emotions, this gives me everything.



"Now, having my daughter on my side, it's even more inspiring for me to have her, and there's something bigger than tennis as well."