Soccer: Gerrard to coach Saudi side Al-Ettifaq; Fabregas retires

IMAGE: The 43-year-old Steven Gerrard guided Rangers to their first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years in 2021 before leaving for Aston Villa, where he was sacked last October. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Steven Gerrard has been appointed coach of Saudi side Al-Ettifaq, having previously decided against taking up the position, the Saudi Pro League club said on Monday.

The former Liverpool and England midfielder said last month he would not be taking up an offer to join the team. However, the 43-year-old has had a change of heart and becomes the latest big name to join the growing league.

"Where legends are found. We're thrilled to announce Steven Gerrard is our new head coach," Al-Ettifaq wrote on Twitter.

"He's no stranger to silverware. A Legend who brings a glorious history and exciting future to Ettifaq," the Saudi team added.

Club president Khalid Al-Dabal expressed his happiness after Gerrard signed a two-year deal.

Al-Dabal described the deal as one of the most famous and influential at the level of the Saudi Pro League.

The 43-year-old guided Rangers to their first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years in 2021 before leaving for Aston Villa, where he was sacked last October.

He follows in the footsteps of his former team mate Robbie Fowler who was appointed coach of Saudi second division team Al-Qadsiah on Thursday.

Former Liverpool captain Gerrard won the Champions League in 2005 but never won the Premier League in his 17-year spell with the Reds.

Gerrard's move is the latest in a number of high-profile deals since Al-Nassr signed Cristiano Ronaldo last December. Former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema joined Al-Ittihad in June.

Al-Ettifaq finished seventh in the top-tier Saudi Pro League last season.

Last week, Al-Hilal reappointed Portuguese Jorge Jesus as their coach on a one-year deal.

Former Arsenal, Spain midfielder Fabregas hangs up his boots, to coach Italian club

IMAGE: Cesc Fabregas played for Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea among the big clubs. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

Former Spain, Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas announced his retirement on Saturday, bringing the curtain down on an illustrious 20-year playing career as he hangs up his boots to take up coaching at Como.

Fabregas announced himself on the scene when he made his Arsenal debut aged 16 after he was signed from Barca, taking over the midfield mantle from Frenchman Patrick Vieira and becoming one of the Premier League's greatest playmakers.

After eight seasons at Arsenal, where he won the FA Cup in 2005, he moved back to his boyhood club Barcelona for three years and won six trophies.

He then moved back to London, this time with Chelsea where he won two Premier League titles and his second FA Cup.

But his biggest success came with Spain, winning 110 caps and back-to-back European Championships in 2008 and 2012, while providing the assist for the extra-time winner in the 2010 World Cup final against the Netherlands.

"It is with great sadness that the time has come for me to hang up my playing boots," Fabregas wrote on Twitter.

"From my first days at Barca, Arsenal, Barca again, Chelsea, Monaco and Como, I will treasure them all.

"From lifting the World Cup, the Euros, to winning everything in England and Spain and nearly all the European trophies, it has been a journey that I'll never forget."

Fabregas's last season was in the Italian second-tier Serie B with Como which is where he will begin his coaching career.

"It's not all sadness though as I'm now going to cross the white line and start coaching the B and Primavera (youth) teams of Como 1907. A club and a project I couldn't be more excited about," he added.

"This charming football team won my heart from the first minute and came to me at the perfect time in my career. I will grab it with both hands.

"So after 20 incredible years full of sacrifice, dedication and joy, it's time to say thank you and goodbye to the beautiful game."