Sinquefield Cup: Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa aim for podium

Sinquefield Cup: Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa aim for podium

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
August 17, 2025 11:50 IST

 In the GCT standings, R Praggnanandhaa currently leads compatriot D Gukesh, but consistency will be key as they face seasoned opponents the classical chess tournament in St Louis

IMAGE: In the GCT standings, R Praggnanandhaa currently leads compatriot D Gukesh, but consistency will be key as they face seasoned opponents the classical chess tournament in St Louis. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Chin An/FIDE and Lennart Ootes/FIDE

World Champion D Gukesh returns to classical chess after a brief hiatus to face a star-studded field at the Sinquefield Cup starting Monday in St Louis, USA, while R Praggnanandhaa will eye a podium finish in the fifth leg of the Grand Chess Tour to strengthen his overall fifth-place standing.

While many argue that the field feels incomplete without world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen, the Norwegian Grandmaster has openly admitted that he no longer enjoys classical chess.

Without Carlsen, the GCT was announced and this is the culmination point wherein the players would qualify for the grand finale slated later this year.

 

Fabiano Caruana of United States, Alireza Firouzja from France, and in-form Armenian-turned-American Levon Aronian are most likely to pose a stiff challenge for the Indian duo but the rest of the field is also quite impressive as all the nine selected players for the Grand Chess Tour for this year will compete together.

Given his current form in faster version, Gukesh may not be one of the favourites but one should be reminded that classical chess is the Indian GM's forte.

Praggnanandhaa, meanwhile, has already cemented his credentials by qualifying for next year's Candidates Tournament, which will decide Gukesh's challenger for the world title.

Both Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa have also chosen to compete in the Grand Swiss in Uzbekistan next month, underlining their intent to win everything.

In the GCT standings, Praggnanandhaa currently leads Gukesh, but consistency will be key as they face seasoned opponents.

Among them, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave remains the man to beat, while 42-year-old Aronian has rediscovered top form. The former world junior champion and World Cup winner has already bagged two titles in as many weeks -- Freestyle Chess in Las Vegas and the St. Louis Rapid & Blitz. Now it's classical chess and an encore is what his fans are rooting for.

The event, to be played over nine rounds between ten players, has a total prize pool of USD 350,000.

Participants: D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa (both India); Fabiano Caruana, Wesley So, Levon Aronian, Sam Savian (All USA); Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Alireza Firouzja (both France); Duda Jan Kryzstof (Poland), Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzbekistan).

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
