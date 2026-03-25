Sinner survives scare, extends Masters 1000 record!

Jannik Sinner continues his dominant form, overcoming a second-set challenge to defeat Alex Michelsen and advance to the Miami Open quarter-finals, extending his impressive ATP Masters 1000 winning streak.

IMAGE: Jannik Sinner celebrates winning a point against Alex Michelsen (USA) (not pictured) on Day 8 of the 2026 Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Photograph: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images/Reuters

Key Points Jannik Sinner defeated Alex Michelsen in straight sets to reach the Miami Open quarter-finals.

Sinner extended his record run of consecutive sets won at ATP Masters 1000 events to 28.

Sinner is aiming for the 'Sunshine Double' after winning Indian Wells earlier this month.

World number two Jannik Sinner fought back in the second set against American Alex Michelsen to seal a 7-5 7-6(4) victory and reach the Miami Open quarter-finals on Tuesday, extending his record run of consecutive sets won at ATP Masters 1000 events.

Sinner edged a tight opening set before facing a sterner test in the second, where he trailed 5-2 as Michelsen raised his level from the baseline.

The Italian fought back to force a tiebreak, which he closed out to maintain his perfect record against the American and further stretch his unprecedented run of straight sets won at Masters 1000 level to 28.

"I felt like the serve helped me quite a lot today, especially in important moments and in the tiebreak, so I'm happy about that," Sinner said in his on-court interview.

"I know that if I want to go far in this tournament, I have to improve from the back of the court. Tomorrow is a day off, which helps me and I will try to find good rhythm in the practice session. Then we'll see how things go."

Sinner's Quest for the Sunshine Double

IMAGE: Jannik Sinner shakes hands with Alex Michelsen. Photograph: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images/Reuters

Sinner also reached his 20th Masters quarter-final, while he kept alive his bid for a rare "Sunshine Double" after lifting the title at Indian Wells earlier this month without dropping a set.

The 24-year-old could become the first man since Roger Federer in 2017 to win both U.S. hard court Masters events in the same season.