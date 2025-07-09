Sinner tames Shelton to reach Wimbledon semi-final

IMAGE: Jannik Sinner celebrates after winning his quarter-final match against Ben Shelton of the US. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

World number one Jannik Sinner shrugged off any doubts about his fitness to reach the Wimbledon semi-final for the second time with a clinical defeat of American Ben Shelton on Wednesday.



A high-octane contest on a muggy Court One was decided by slender margins with Italian Sinner seizing the few opportunities that came his way for a 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-4 win.

IMAGE: Jannik Sinner advanced to the Wimbledon semi-final for the second time. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Sinner dropped two points on serve in the opening set but could make no impression on Shelton's booming delivery before reeling off seven points to storm through the tiebreak.

Tenth seed Shelton continued slugging it out with the three-time Grand Slam champion but the American faltered at 4-5 in the second set, Sinner taking control as he converted just his second break point opportunity of the contest.

IMAGE: General view of Court 1 during the quarter-final match between Sinner and Shelton. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

It was a repeat in the third set as Sinner applied the pressure in the 10th game and Shelton buckled, striking a forehand long on match point after two hours and 19 minutes.