Sinner storms into China Open final

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
September 30, 2025 23:37 IST

This is Jannik Sinner's 11th straight win over Alex de Minaur

IMAGE: This is Jannik Sinner's 11th straight win over Alex de Minaur. Photograph: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images via Reuters

World number two Italian tennis superstar Jannik Sinner extended his remarkable dominance over Alex de Minaur, securing an 11th consecutive win in their rivalry to storm into the final of the China Open, in Beijing, on Tuesday.

Sinner won 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 after two hours and 20 minutes battle to enter the ATP 500 event final.

Sinner will face 19-year-old Learner Tien for the title.

Tien advanced to the title match after Daniil Medvedev retired due to cramping while trailing 5-7, 7-5, 4-0.

 

Victory means Sinner is into his third straight China Open final, having won in 2023 before losing to Carlos Alcaraz last year. It is also the seventh final from eight events Sinner has played this year, with the 24-year-old winning the Australian Open and Wimbledon in 2025, as per olympics.com.

"I felt like the level was very high. Many great rallies, many great chances for both. I had my chances in the second set and couldn't use them, but he had his chances, and it was quite an even match," Sinner said.
"In the third set, I tried to raise my level. I broke him very early, which gave me confidence to then serve better. I am very happy about today. It was a different match than usual against him; it was a very even match," he added.

"I tried to stay concentrated and not lose mental energy. It was a very difficult match today, so I am very happy," he concluded.

 

