Kuldeep credits Duleep outing for Asia Cup success

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
September 30, 2025 16:36 IST

Kuldeep Yadav finished the Asia Cup 2025 with 17 wickets 

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav finished the Asia Cup 2025 with 17 wickets. Photograph: ANI Photo

Having warmed the bench through the five-Test series in England, India's star spinner Kuldeep Yadav said "bowling a lot" in the Duleep Trophy helped him get his rhythm back in time for the Asia Cup.

 

Kuldeep finished the tournament as the highest wicket-taker with 17 scalps at an average of 9.29, and in the final against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, he bamboozled the opposition batters to return excellent figures of 4/30 in four overs.

"When you have not played cricket for a long time you need rhythm... that was important for me and I played my first Duleep Trophy game in which I bowled a lot.

So, when I came for the tournament, my bowling was obviously going well," Kuldeep said during a chat with teammate Rinku Singh, the video of which uploaded by BCCI on its website.

"My role was to control the runs in the middle overs and take wickets. The captain had a lot of faith in me, and I fulfilled my role very well," a pleased Kuldeep added.

 

