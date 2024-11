IMAGE: Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates victory over the Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor in the second singles and winning the Davis Cup final at Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena Arena, Malaga, Spain, on Sunday. Photograph: Jon Nazca/Reuters

Jannik Sinner spearheaded Italy's charge towards a second successive Davis Cup title with a 2-0 victory over the Netherlands in the final at the southern Spanish city of Malaga on Sunday.

After Matteo Berrettini outlasted Botic Van De Zandschulp 6-4, 6-2 in the first singles rubber, world number one Sinner sealed the title with a 7-6(2), 6-2 win over Tallon Griekspoor.

It was Italy's third title in the elite men's team competition following their triumphs in 1976 and last year.