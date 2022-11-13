News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Sindhu pulls out of BWF World Tour Finals

Sindhu pulls out of BWF World Tour Finals

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Cicero Silva
November 13, 2022 22:25 IST
Pusarla Venkata Sindhu of Team India plays a shot

IMAGE: PV Sindhu plans to take more time to recover for the next season. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu has withdrawn from the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals as she is yet to fully recover from a stress fracture on her left ankle.

The 2018 edition champion Sindhu had sustained the injury on way to her title-winning run at the Commonwealth Games in August.

The BWF World Tour Finals is scheduled to be held in Guangzhou, China from December 14.

 

"Her doctor has advised her to take some more time so that she recovers completely ahead of the new season. She has discussed the pros and cons but with so many restrictions in Guangzhou and also keeping the new season in mind, she has taken this decision," Sindhu's father PV Ramana told PTI.

"She has already started her training a couple of weeks back and by January, she will be fully fit. So in view of all these reasons, she sent a mail to the BAI informing them about her decision.

"She will need to be at her best for next year which will have Asian Games and also the 2024 Paris Olympics qualification, playing about 22 tournaments will be tough, so she is taking extra care,"

Sindhu's withdrawal means HS Prannoy remains the only representative from India at the prestigious tournament.

While Prannoy is ranked third in the Race to Guangzhou ranking, Kidambi Srikanth also has an outside chance if he does well at the Australian Open super 300 beginning in Sydney on Tuesday.

Lakshya Sen had also withdrawn from the Australia event due to a throat infection. COVID-19 cases have been rising in Guangzhou, forcing authorities to go for stricter restrictions.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Cicero Silva© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
