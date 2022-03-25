News
Sindhu, Prannoy enter Swiss Open semifinals

Sindhu, Prannoy enter Swiss Open semifinals

Source: PTI
March 25, 2022 20:50 IST
PV Sindhu

IMAGE: India's P V Sindhu is seeded second in the tournament. Photograph: BWF/Twitter

Double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu and H S Prannoy stormed into the semifinals of the Swiss Open badminton tournament with straight-game victories in their respective women and men singles events, in Basel, on Friday.

 

While Sindhu, seeded second in the tournament, made short work of fifth seed Michelle Li of Canada 21-10, 21-19 in 36 minutes, Prannoy beat compatriot and former Commonwealth Games gold medallist Parupalli Kashyap 21-16 21-16 in a quarterfinal match that lasted 43 minutes.

Former world champion Sindhu will meet unseeded Supanida Katethong of Thailand in the semifinals on Saturday.

Prannoy, on the other hand, faces the winner of the quarterfinal match between Sameer Verma and third seed Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia, in the semifinals. 

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

BCCI to launch Women's IPL by 2023

BCCI to launch Women's IPL by 2023

Four Chinese shuttlers temporarily banned by BWF

Four Chinese shuttlers temporarily banned by BWF

