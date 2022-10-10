News
Messi out of Champions League match against Benfica

Messi out of Champions League match against Benfica

October 10, 2022 23:01 IST
Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi reacts

IMAGE: Messi will miss the Champions League game against Benfica Photograph: Pedro Nunes/Reuters

Paris St Germain forward Lionel Messi will not take the field against Benfica on Tuesday after failing to recover from a calf injury in time for the Champions League group stage game, the French club said on Monday.

Messi had missed the weekend's Ligue 1 draw against Stade de Reims in which table toppers PSG failed to score in the league for the first time this season.

 

The 35-year-old had asked to be withdrawn in the reverse fixture at Benfica last week due to the calf problem but PSG boss Christophe Galtier expects him to return for the weekend clash against third-placed Olympique de Marseille.

"We know the importance of Leo in our game, his form and the connection he can have with other players," Galtier told reporters on Monday.

"We can't be happy about his absence. But we will have to find other connections to bring danger to the Benfica defence. We must have other options. We need to be able to play down both sides. When Messi plays, we play a lot down the middle. We've been working hard on distribution to bring more variety in our attack," he added.

Mbappe had taken a dig at Galtier in a deleted Instagram post after Saturday's 0-0 draw, suggesting he did not like playing up front as a lone striker and Galtier said he had spoken to the frustrated French forward.

"Kylian is already at 11 goals and given his quality, I know he will score many more. He was not supposed to play in Reims being ill. But Messi was absent and Neymar was having muscle problems with so many games back-to-back," Galtier said.

"So if Neymar and Messi were available, Kylian wouldn't have played. He was ill and tired. The game didn't go very well for us. hence, his reaction. These are discussions that we often have with Kylian. I exchange a lot with him to try to reassure him... We are very sensitive to his remarks and his thoughts because he's a very important player."

Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes and Renato Sanches will also miss Tuesday's game with injuries.

PSG are top of Group H at the halfway stage with seven points, the same as Benfica, while Juventus are four points behind, in third.

Source: REUTERS
T20 World cup

T20 World cup

