Sheetal Sharma to lead India rugby team at Asiad

IMAGE: The Indian rugby team's campaign starts on September 24. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rugby India/Twitter

Rugby India on Wednesday announced a 12-member team for the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, with Sheetal Sharma as captain.

The team for the September 23 to October 8 continental multi-sporting event was picked after a 50-day camp.

Out of the 12 players announced on Wednesday, 10 featured in the list of Asian Games-bound athletes issued by the Sports Ministry last month, while other two were not there.

India's campaign starts with two matches -- against Hong Kong and Japan -- on September 24.

Singapore is the fourth country in Pool F. The top two teams in each pool will qualify for the semi-finals.

The team: Sheetal Sharma (captain), Sweta Shahi, Sandhya Rai (vice-captain), Mama Naik, Kalyani Patil, Vaishnavi Patil, Lachmi Oraon, Dumuni Marndi, Hupi Majhi, Shikha Yadav, Tarulata Naik and Priya Bansal.

Coach: Ludwiche Van Deventer.