Shaurya Binu Takes The Lead At IGPL Invitational

Shaurya Binu's spectacular nine-under round has propelled him to the top of the leaderboard at the AM Green IGPL Invitational Congo, showcasing his talent on the African Swing.

Photographs: Nadja Wohlleben/Reuters

Key Points Shaurya Binu shot a nine-under 64 in the second round of the AM Green IGPL Invitational Congo.

Binu's impressive performance moved him to the top of the leaderboard at 10-under par.

Mannat Brar aims to become the second Indian woman to win a mixed-gender pro golf event.

Udayan Mane, Tushar Pannu, and Aryan Roopa Anand are among the four players trailing Binu by two shots.

Atri Mumbai leads the team competition after two rounds, followed by Honer Gurugram.

Young Shaurya Binu continued his fine run in the African Swing, carding a brilliant nine-under 64 to move atop the leaderboard after two rounds at the AM Green IGPL Invitational Congo.

The 21-year-old Binu, who is balancing his academics with golf and has recorded two top-10 finishes on the African Swing over the past two weeks, opened with a one-under 72 in the first round at the Par-73 Golf Club Lubumbashi.

Shaurya Binu's Dominant Second Round

He then produced a stunning nine-under in the second round to move to 10-under after 36 holes, giving him a two-shot lead over four players.

The four player pack behind him includes first round co-leaders Mannat Brar (67-71) and Tushar Pannu (67-71), last week's winner Udayan Mane (70-68) and Aryan Roopa Anand (71-67), all at eight under after two days.

Teeing off from the first, Binu, who has been in strong form with a seventh place finish in Mauritius and a tied fourth in Joburg, made a steady start before opening his birdie account on the par four fourth.

He then surged with three straight birdies from the sixth and capped the run with an eagle on the ninth to turn in six under.

Key Performances From Other Golfers

He held steady with five pars on the back nine before finishing strongly with birdies on three of his last four holes.

Mane climbed four spots with a five under round, finishing strongly with three birdies in his last four holes after an up and down front nine that featured three birdies and a bogey.

Pannu, 21, whose best finish in his last three starts has been a tied 19th, carded a two-under 71 despite an eagle on the par five sixth, adding three birdies but also dropping three shots to finish on a disappointing note.

After going four-under over holes 15 to 18 in round one, he struggled on the same stretch in round two, slipping to one over.

Mannat Brar's Aim For The Top

For Mannat, who turned pro after a stellar amateur career, the goal is to try and become only the second Indian woman to win a mixed gender pro event after Pranavi Urs' success last season. After a fine 67, she had a sedate 2-under 71 with three birdies and one bogey but is very much in contention.

Meanwhile, Atri Mumbai was leading after two rounds in the team competition.

With Pannu's round being one of the two counting cards, Mane added more power with his 5-under effort and the team was 17-under and six shots ahead of Honer Gurugram.

For Honer, Binu has been the star with his efforts being counted on both days. Digraj Singh Gill's 74 was the next best and the team was second at 11-under.

Auro Realty Goa powered by Varun Chopra's 68 moved to third.

The team winners will be decided at the end of the season.

The IGPL Invitational Congo is part of the African Swing, offering valuable experience for young golfers like Shaurya Binu. Mannat Brar's ambition to emulate Pranavi Urs highlights the growing presence of Indian women in professional golf. The team competition adds another layer of excitement to the event, with Atri Mumbai currently in the lead.