Udayan Mane Dominates AM Green IGPL Invitational

Udayan Mane's spectacular hole-in-one and flawless round propelled him to a commanding lead at the AM Green IGPL Invitational in South Africa.

Key Points Udayan Mane leads the AM Green IGPL Invitational South Africa with a score of 15-under after a flawless round.

Mane's round included a hole-in-one, contributing to his impressive eight-under 64.

Gaganjeet Bhullar is among those trailing Mane, remaining in contention after a solid performance.

Green Fuels Hyderabad leads the team competition due to consistent performances from its players.

Continuing his red-hot form, India's Udayan Mane shot a flawless eight-under 64 with a hole-in-one to open up a commanding six-shot lead after round two of the AM Green IGPL Invitational South Africa here.

Having shot a bogey-free seven-under 65 on the opening day, the Olympian went one better at the Royal Johannesburg's West Course to move to 15-under, the only player in double digits under par.

Top Contenders Chase Mane's Lead

Trailing Mane in tied second place are: Manav Shah (65-70), Pukhraj Singh Gill (66-69) and Gaganjeet Bhullar (67-68).

Local favourite Musiwalo Nethunzwi (69-67) was sole fifth, while rookie pro Danish Verma (70-67) and another South African golfer, Alessio Graziani (72-65) were tied for sixth place.

One of the three first day leaders, Milind Soni suffered a mid-round lapse with a bogey-double bogey show on the 11th and the 12th and carded 73 as he dropped to Tied-eighth alongside Raghav Chugh (69-69) and Karandeep Kochhar (67-71) at 6-under total.

Last week's runner-up Veer Ganapathy (70-70) was tied 11th with Harshjeet Singh Sethie (70-70), Varun Parikh (70-70) and left-handed Kartik Sharma (69-71) a 4-under total.

The scoring has been rather low with 27 players at par or better after 36 holes and there is one more round to go in the event.

Mannat Brar (74-69) was the best placed woman player at T-21, as Vidhatri Urs (72-72) slipped to T-25.

Mane's Exceptional Performance Details

Beginning the second day on the Par-5 first, Mane opened with an eagle and then shot a hole-in-one on the Par-3 fifth as he went to 4-under in very quick time.

Another gain on the ninth saw him turn in 5-under. Three more birdies on the back nine gave him a superb 8-under card that carried him to 15-under.

Mane is coming off a third place in Mauritius and his game has been looking sharp.

A natural long-hitter, the big-built Mane is also reaping benefits of a much sharper short game.

Bhullar's Pursuit and Team Standings

Three-time IGPL winner Bhullar is always a threat in any event. More so in recent times in AM Green IGPL.

After a 67 on Day 1, he added a 68 to stay in the hunt.

Meanwhile, Ranjit Singh also landed an ace on the Par-3 16th later in the day.

Ranjit (69-73), however, was back in T-17th place at 2-under total.

Last week's winner Sachin Baisoya had a rough day.

He dropped back-to-back bogeys early on the third and the fourth and later double bogeyed the 10th.

Baisoya ended with a 2-over 74 card and was T-17, but is capable of hauling himself into the Top 10 with a good final round.

Green Fuels Leads Team Competition

In the team competition, Green Fuels Hyderabad led the standings with consistent performances by all four players -- Shah, Verma, Graziani, and Soni.

With top two cards counting each day, Green Fuels were 18-under and 10 shots ahead of Atri Mumbai, who have Mane in their team.

The third-place team is Honer Gurugram, spearheaded by Pukhraj Singh Gill.

Udayan Mane's performance positions him as a strong contender for the title. His recent form and improved short game make him a formidable opponent as the tournament progresses. Indian golf fans will be watching closely to see if he can maintain his lead and secure the victory.