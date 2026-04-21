HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » How Pannu And Brar Dominated At IGPL Congo

How Pannu And Brar Dominated At IGPL Congo

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 21, 2026 14:20 IST

x

Tushar Pannu and Mannat Brar delivered impressive performances to jointly lead the AM Green IGPL Invitational Congo, showcasing the rising talent in Indian golf.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Blue Origin/Facebook

IMAGE: All photographs: Kind courtesy Blue Origin/Facebook

Key Points

  • Tushar Pannu and Mannat Brar both shot six-under 67 to lead the AM Green IGPL Invitational Congo.
  • Rookie pro Sukhman Singh is in third place after shooting a 5-under 68.
  • Aman Raj and Harendra Gupta are tied for fourth place at 4-under 69.
  • Mannat Brar aims to become the second Indian woman to win a mixed-gender pro golf event.

Young golfers Tushar Pannu and Mannat Brar turned in a matching six-under 67 to share the lead after the opening day of the AM Green IGPL Invitational Congo here.

Pannu, 21, who turned pro last year and came through the Qualifying School, had five birdies, an eagle, and one bogey in his superb round, while Brar, 19, the newly minted Women's Golf Association pro, was bogey free for the day.

 

IGPL Tour's African Swing Heats Up

The AM green IGPL Invitational Congo is the fourth leg of the Tour and this week is the third event in African Swing.

After the opening leg in Chandigarh, the AM Green IGPL travelled to Mauritius and Joburg, South Africa.

As Pannu and Mannat shared the top spot, rookie pro, Sukhman Singh, son of former top amateur Simarjeet Singh, shot 5-under 68, to lie sole third at the Par-73 Golf Club Lubumbashi.

Top Golfers Vie For Position

Aman Raj, a multiple AM Green IGPL winner in 2025, shared the fourth place with Harendra Gupta, as they all shot 4-under 69.

Hot on their heels was last week's winner, Udayan Mane, the in-form Indo-American Manav Shah and Syed Saqib Ahmed -- all of who shot 3-under 70 and were tied-sixth.

Seven players, including Saarthak Chhibber, Sunhit Bishnoi, rookie pros Danish Verma and Kanav Chauhan, Digraj Singh Gill, IL Aalaap and Aryan Roopa Anand were all tied for the ninth place with scores of 2-under 71 each.

Brar Aims For Historic Win

Mannat is attempting to become only the second Indian woman golfer to win a mixed gender pro event. Last year Pranavi Urs became the first one to do so at AM Green IGPL Mumbai.

In the team competition, Atri Mumbai, who did well last week, were once again in great form as Pannu (67) and Aman Raj (69) carried them to the first day's lead at 10-under and two ahead of Leander Paes' team, Flying Man Kolkata, for whom the stars were Sukhman Singh (68) and Syed Saqib Ahmed (70).

Green Fuels Vizag powered by Manav Shah (70), who was third last week, and young Danish Verma (71) were third at 5-under.

The AM Green IGPL provides a platform for emerging Indian golfers to compete and gain international exposure. With several legs held across different countries, the tour contributes to the growth of golf in India. The performance of these golfers could influence their future opportunities on larger international circuits.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Udayan Mane Tied for Lead After Bogey-Free Start in South Africa
Udayan Mane Tied for Lead After Bogey-Free Start in South Africa
Talwar and Sheoran Joint Leaders After Round Three of Indorama Ventures Open
Talwar and Sheoran Joint Leaders After Round Three of Indorama Ventures Open
Udayan Mane Clinches AM Green IGPL Title With Dominant Display
Udayan Mane Clinches AM Green IGPL Title With Dominant Display
Udayan Mane Dominates AM Green IGPL Invitational
Ganapathy and Baisoya Share Lead at AM Green IGPL Mauritius
Ganapathy and Baisoya Share Lead at AM Green IGPL Mauritius

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why Sambar Is So Good For You?

webstory image 2

Nutty Alu Cutlets: 25-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Dos And Don'ts For A Lucky Year

VIDEOS

WATCH: Stalin's Auto Ride & Juice Break in Saidapet on the last day of the campaign1:30

WATCH: Stalin's Auto Ride & Juice Break in Saidapet on...

Kedarnath Dham Decked with Flowers Ahead of Grand Opening2:56

Kedarnath Dham Decked with Flowers Ahead of Grand Opening

South Korean First Lady Kim Hea Kyung's Stunning Traditional Look0:39

South Korean First Lady Kim Hea Kyung's Stunning...

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO