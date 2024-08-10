PIX: Canada win sprint relay as US blow it; Chebet double

IMAGE: Canada's Brendon Rodney, Jerome Blake, Andre de Grasse and Aaron Brown celebrate after winning gold in the Olympics men's 4x100m Relay final at Stade de France, Paris, on Friday. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Canada won the men’s Olympic 4x100m relay for the second time on Friday after hot favourites the United States messed up a changeover yet again and were disqualified.

Andre de Grasse ran a superb last leg to bring the Tokyo silver medallists home in 37.50 seconds for a second gold in the event following their 1996 success.

Akani Simbine, the nearly man of the individual 100 metres, also ran a terrific last leg to get South Africa silver in an African record 37.57, as did Zharnel Hughes to earn Britain bronze in 37.61.

Canada, running in the outside lane, were led off well by Aaron Brown. Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodney kept them in contention with slick changeovers, regularly honed under respected coach Glenroy Gilbert who was a member of the victorious 1996 squad.

However, once all the last leg runners had the baton in hand, it was Japan leading from Italy, who had used Tokyo 100m champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs on the second leg.

De Grasse, the Tokyo gold medallist over 200, Simbine, who has an incredible six fourth or fifth place finishes in individual global 100s, and Hughes, all tore past them, with Canada doing just enough to win the race.

IMAGE: Christian Coleman virtually collides with Kenny Bednarek while making the first baton handover for the United States. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Crossing the line way behind was individual bronze medallist Fred Kerley, who was involved in the botched changeover that saw them fail to make the final at the last Olympics.

He was not the guilty party this time, however, as the damage was done much earlier.

Christian Coleman gave the US a great start but ended up virtually colliding with Kenny Bednarek, the 200m silver medallist, at the first handover.

The US failure was the latest in a long series in an event they have won 15 times - 13 more than any other nation - but not since 2000, when they have only one silver medal from 2004 to show for their efforts.

Since 1995, in the Olympics and World Championships, the US have now had 11 dropped batons, disqualifications or bans.

Hughes and third-leg runner Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake were in the British team that finished second in Tokyo, but were later stripped of the medal due to a doping offence committed by teammate CJ Ujah.

Kenya's Chebet completes golden double

IMAGE: Kenya's Beatrice Chebet celebrates finishing first in the women's 10,000m final. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Kenya's Beatrice Chebet surged to the Olympic women’s 10,000 metres gold medal in 30 minutes 43.25 seconds to add to her 5,000 title at the Games.

Italian Nadia Battocletti took silver in 30:43.35 and Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan, the gold medal winner in Tokyo, finished third in 30:44.12.

World record holder Chebet did her share of the early pace-making and when the pack broke into a sprint with one lap remaining she pulled away on the final turn to deliver Kenya's first gold medal in the event.

Battocletti, who finished third in the 5,000m but had her bronze medal taken away when Kenyan Faith Kipyegon's disqualification was overturned, made sure of her podium spot in the longer race.

Spain's Diaz unseats champion to win Triple Jump gold

IMAGE: Spain's Jordan Alejandro Diaz Fortun in action during the men's Triple Jump final. Photograph: Aleksandra Szmigiel/Reuters

Spain's Jordan Diaz won gold in the men's Triple Jump, securing his country's first ever Olympic medal in the event by defeating defending champion Pedro Pichardo of Portugal, who had to settle for silver.

Pichardo and Diaz were neck-and-neck after two attempts, with Diaz jumping 17.86 metres, two centimetres ahead his rival.

Pichardo thought he had beaten the Spaniard with his last attempt, but when the result came out - 17.81m - he threw himself to the ground in disappointment.

It was a stunning Olympic debut for the 23-year-old Diaz, who shook the sport this year by leaping 18.18 metres in June, the third best jump of all time and only 11cm short of the World record.

Italy's Andy Diaz Hernandez took bronze with 17.64 metres.