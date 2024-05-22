News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Sharjah Chess: Arjun held; Indian hopes dwindle

Sharjah Chess: Arjun held; Indian hopes dwindle

Source: PTI
May 22, 2024 23:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Erigaisi Arjun

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Arjun Erigaisi/X.com

Grandmaster Erigaisi Arjun was held to a draw by Alexey Sarana of Serbia and a second straight loss for Aravindh Chithambaram almost ended the Indian hope in the Sharjah Masters chess tournament in Sharjah on Wednesday.

Bardiya Daneshvar of Iran, Sam Shankland of USA and Volodar Mulzin of Russia emerged as the co leaders on six points with just one round remaining in the USD 52000 prize money tournament.

Arjun shares the fourth spot on 5.5 points and his tie-break is not that good to guarantee a podium finish even if he wins the final round game.

Young Volodar Mulzin got the better of Chithambaram in a keenly contested game with white pieces. It was a Sicilian defense wherein Chithambaram missed the tactics in the Queen less middle game and was soon punished as Mulzin first won a pawn and finally a piece to force matters.

 

Arjun could not do much against a solid Alexey Sarana. It was a Queeen's gambit declined by Arjun that equalized easily and players decided not to test each other's skills in a completely equal endgame.

Important and Indian results round 8 (Indins unless stated): Bardiya Daneshvar (Iri, 6) drew with Sam Shankland (Usa, 6); Alexey Sarana (Srb, 5.5) drew with Erigaisi Arjun (5.5); Amin Tabatabaei (Iri, 5.5) drew with Aydin Suleymanli (Aze, 5.5); Volodar Murzin (Fid, 6) beat Aravindh Chithambaram (5); Abhimanyu Puranik (5) drew with Yu Yangyi (Chn. 5); Sankalp Gupta (5) drew with Leon Luke Mendonca (5); Samvel Ter-Sahakyan (Arm, 4.5) drew with V Pranav (4.5); Nihal Sarin (4.5) beat Can Emre (Tur, 3.5); Erdogmus Yagiz Kaan (Tur, 4) drew with Raunak Sadhwani (4); Shant Sargsyan (Arm, 4.5) beat Bharath Subramaniyam (3.5); Manuel Petrosyan (Arm, 4.5) beat Pranav Anand (3.5); Temur Kuybokarov (Aze, 4) drew with B Adhiban (4); Rinat Jumabayev (Kaz, 3.5) lost to P Iniyan (4.5); David Gavrilescu (Rou, 3.5) drew with S P Sethuraman (3.5); Raja Rithvik (3.5) beat Aditya Mittal (2.5); Jakub Seemann (Pol, 2.5) lost to Abhijeet Gupta (3.5). 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
What's Juhi Chawla Telling Russell?
What's Juhi Chawla Telling Russell?
Tripathi Devastated After Run Out
Tripathi Devastated After Run Out
Pak cricketer slammed for wiping sweat with US dollar
Pak cricketer slammed for wiping sweat with US dollar
PM Sunak announces UK general election on July 4
PM Sunak announces UK general election on July 4
RBI nods highest-ever dividend;Rs 2.11 lakh cr to govt
RBI nods highest-ever dividend;Rs 2.11 lakh cr to govt
PIX: RR stun RCB; storm into Qualifier 2
PIX: RR stun RCB; storm into Qualifier 2
Don't communalise, leave Army out: EC to BJP, Cong
Don't communalise, leave Army out: EC to BJP, Cong

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Sharjah Chess: Aravindh Chithambaram slips after loss

Sharjah Chess: Aravindh Chithambaram slips after loss

The Iyer Boys Get Going!

The Iyer Boys Get Going!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances