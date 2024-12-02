News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » Several killed in Guinea soccer stadium stampede

Several killed in Guinea soccer stadium stampede

December 02, 2024 15:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Stampede

IMAGE: Local media reported that the stampede happened after a fight broke out among spectators during the match on Sunday afternoon following a disputed decision by the referee. Photograph: Getty Images from the Rediff.com Archives

A number of people died in a stampede at a stadium following fan clashes at a soccer match on Sunday in the city of Nzerekore, southeast Guinea, the prime minister said, while an opposition group cited reports of dozens killed.

Videos and pictures shared online showed victims lined up on the ground. In one video, over a dozen inert bodies could be counted and several of them were children.

The match was the final of a tournament in honour of Guinea's military leader Mamady Doumbouya.

 

Reuters has not authenticated the videos or confirmed a death toll.

Unverified images also showed fans scrambling over the walls of the stadium.

"The government deplores the incidents that marred the football match between the Labe and Nzerekore teams this afternoon in Nzerekore. During the stampede, victims were recorded," Prime Minister Mamadou Oury Bah said in a statement.

He said local authorities were working to restore order.

An opposition group said dozens of people were killed in the crush, adding that a final death toll had not yet been determined.

Local media reported that the stampede happened after a fight broke out among spectators during the match on Sunday afternoon following a disputed decision by the referee.

"The violence quickly escalated, and scenes of panic invaded the stadium, while police used tear gas," local media outlet Guinee Panorama reported.

Opposition group National Alliance for Change and Democracy said the authorities bore "significant responsibility for these grave events".

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Aus bowlers have 'set plans' to tackle Indian batters
Aus bowlers have 'set plans' to tackle Indian batters
This cricket great is Gukesh's sporting role model
This cricket great is Gukesh's sporting role model
Indian football: MCFC battle past Hyderabad; Bagan win
Indian football: MCFC battle past Hyderabad; Bagan win
Indians stuck at Kuwait airport without food for 20 hrs
Indians stuck at Kuwait airport without food for 20 hrs
Maha govt formation: Nirmala, Rupani named observers
Maha govt formation: Nirmala, Rupani named observers
We grant bail, you become min: SC to Senthil Balaji
We grant bail, you become min: SC to Senthil Balaji
Bumrah a long-term captaincy option, says Pujara
Bumrah a long-term captaincy option, says Pujara

Paris Olympics 2024

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

More like this
'I'll tell my grandkids I faced Bumrah'
'I'll tell my grandkids I faced Bumrah'
Can Classical Gukesh end stalemate vs Liren?
Can Classical Gukesh end stalemate vs Liren?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances