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Home  » Sports » Sekar Patchai, Arthi Win Big at Little Andaman Pro

Sekar Patchai, Arthi Win Big at Little Andaman Pro

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 11, 2026 18:30 IST

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Sekar Patchai and Arthi showcased their prowess in stand-up paddling, clinching titles at the Little Andaman Pro, while surfers battled it out for a spot in the next round.

Key Points

  • Sekar Patchai won the men's Technical SUP title at the Little Andaman Pro, showcasing his continued dominance in stand-up paddling.
  • Arthi secured the gold medal in the Women's Technical SUP category, delivering a strong performance.
  • Intense surfing action took place in the Men's Open category, with top surfers battling for a place in the knockout stages.
  • Sugar Shanti, Kamali Moorthy, and others advanced to the semifinals in the Women's Open category quarterfinals.

Sekar Patchai continued his dominance in stand-up paddling as he clinched the men's Technical SUP title, while Arthi emerged victorious in the Women's category on Day 2 of the inaugural Little Andaman Pro 2026 in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands on Saturday.

Patchai, a multiple-time national champion, finished the 2km technical race with the fastest timing of 10:05.02 to secure the gold medal.

 

Rajesh D claimed the silver medal with a timing of 10:26.34, while Dinesh Selvamani finished third with a time of 10:37.33 to take home the bronze.

In the Women's Technical SUP category, Arthi delivered a strong performance to clinch the top spot with a timing of 13:53.20.

Vijayalakshmi Irulappan followed closely to secure the silver medal at 14:06.01, while Nishi finished third with 20:58.96.

Surfing Action Heats Up

The penultimate day also witnessed intense surfing action in the Men's Open category, beginning with the repechage (Round 2), where 18 surfers competed across six heats for a place in Round 3.

Round 3 saw high-quality performances as some of the country's top surfers battled for a place in the knockout stages.

Kishore Kumar (9.27) and Logesh S (5.84) advanced from Heat 1, while Harish M (9.17) and Ajeesh Ali (8.83) progressed from Heat 2.

In Heat 3, Sanjay Selvamani (13.50) and Praveen Ratod (8.47) secured qualification, followed by Ramesh Budhial (16.00) and Jeevan S (4.17) from Heat 4.

Srikanth D (11.67) and Som Sethi (9.50) moved ahead from Heat 5, while Sanjaikumar S (10.90) and Nithish Varun T (9.16) advanced from Heat 6.

Akilan S (9.00) and Ruban V (7.03) qualified from Heat 7, and Sivaraj Babu (8.24) along with Sheik Davudh S (7.07) progressed from Heat 8 to book their spots in the knockout stage.

Women's Open Quarterfinals

In the Women's Open category quarterfinals, Sugar Shanti (12.84), Kamali Moorthy (10.34), Shrishti Selvam (7.47), Riva Aurora (5.43), Devi Ramanathan (5.07), and Sandhya Arun (4.20) emerged as the top performers, advancing to the semifinals to be held on Sunday.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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