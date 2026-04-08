Top Surfing Talents to Clash at Inaugural Little Andaman Pro

India's elite surfers are set to compete in the inaugural Little Andaman Pro 2024, a key event for honing skills before the Asian Games and showcasing the nation's top surfing talent.

Photograph: Ed Sloane/Reuters

Key Points The inaugural Little Andaman Pro 2024, a national Surfing & Stand-Up Paddling championship, is set to begin in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Nearly 100 participants will compete in various categories, including men's and women's open surfing, SUP sprint, and SUP technical races.

The championship is crucial preparation for Indian surfers ahead of the Asian Games, where surfing will debut.

Key athletes to watch include Kishore Kumar, Sivaraj Babu, and Kamali Prakash, all of whom have achieved international recognition.

Country's top talents such as Kishore Kumar, Sivaraj Babu and Kamali Prakash will vie for honours when the inaugural Little Andaman Pro 2024, the national Surfing & Stand-Up Paddling championship gets underway in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands on Thursday.

The four-day event, organised by the Surfing Federation of India, will feature close to 100 participants competing across categories including men's open surfing, women's open surfing, SUP sprint (men & women), and SUP Technical (men & women).

Arun Vasu, the SFI president, emphasised the importance of the event, "This championship comes at a crucial time for Indian surfing. As we prepare for the Asian Games, it is important for our athletes to compete in diverse and high-quality wave conditions."

Surfing will make its debut at the Asian Games in Japan later this year and India had secured qualification quotas through strong performances at the recent Asian Surfing Championships.

Key Surfers to Watch

Leading the charge in the men's surfing division will be Kishore, Sivaraj Babu, Srikanth D, and Ramesh Budhial.

Kishore has been one of India's standout performers internationally, clinching a silver medal at the Asian Surfing Championships in Taiwan and becoming one of the first Indians to reach the semifinals at the continental level.

He has also contributed to India securing qualification slots for the upcoming Asian Games.

Sivaraj brings consistency and experience from the national circuit, while Srikanth has built a strong reputation through multiple domestic podium finishes.

In the women's division, Kamali, Sugar Shanthi, and Shristi Selvam are expected to be among the frontrunners.

Kamali has represented India at multiple international competitions and remains one of the country's most recognised surfing talents.

Shanthi and Shristi Selvam have emerged as strong competitors on the national circuit, reflecting the growing depth in Indian women's surfing.