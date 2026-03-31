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National Surf and SUP Championship to Showcase India's Elite Athletes

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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March 31, 2026 13:31 IST

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India's best surfers and stand-up paddlers are set to compete in the Little Andaman Pro 2026 National Surf and SUP Championship, providing vital preparation for the upcoming Asian Games.

Photograph: Ed Sloane/Reuters

Photograph: Ed Sloane/Reuters

Key Points

  • The inaugural Little Andaman Pro 2026 National Surf and SUP Championship will be held in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands from April 9-12.
  • The championship, organised by the Surfing Federation of India (SFI), will feature competition in surfing and stand-up paddle (SUP) disciplines.
  • The event serves as crucial preparation for Indian athletes ahead of the Asian Games.
  • SFI has unveiled an expanded 2026 Annual Competition Calendar for Surf and Stand-Up Paddle (SUP), featuring more events across the country.
  • The 2026 national circuit will include stops in Mumbai, Little Andaman, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, and will debut the Longboarding Division.

India's elite surfers and stand-up padders will vie for top honours in the inaugural Little Andaman Pro 2026 National Surf and SUP Championship to be held in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands from April 9 to 12.

Organized by Surfing Federation of India (SFI), the event will feature competition in the Senior Division across Surfing and Stand-Up Paddle (SUP) disciplines, and the event will offer the participants some much-needed game time prior to this year's Asian Games.

 

India secured its first-ever Asian Games quota at the 2024 Asian Surfing Championships and built on that momentum at the 2025 edition in Mahabalipuram, ultimately securing the maximum allocation of four slots, two each in the men's and women's categories for the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

SFI's Commitment to Athlete Development

"We are constantly working to give more competition time to our talented athletes across diverse conditions, which is critical for their growth at the international level," said, Arun Vasu, President of SFI.

Expanded Competition Calendar

The SFI has also unveiled an expanded 2026 Annual Competition Calendar for Surf and Stand-Up Paddle (SUP), featuring more events across the country than ever before.

The national circuit will span multiple stops through the year, beginning with early-season competitions such as the Mumbai SUP Championship in January, followed by key national events from April onwards including stops in Little Andaman, traditional surf hubs like Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The year will also mark the debut of the Longboarding Division in the national competition circuit, creating opportunities for athletes who specialise in classic surfing styles and traditional wave riding techniques.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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