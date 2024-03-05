Seen Sindhu's special bracelets for teammates?

Photograph: Kind Courtesy PV Sindhu/Instagram

PV Sindhu, the ace shuttler, commemorated the Indian women's badminton team's victory in the Badminton Asia Team Championships by gifting personalized bracelets to her teammates.

The triumph marked India's first-ever title in the prestigious tournament, with Sindhu leading the charge in a stellar performance.

The gifted bracelets carry the initials of each teammate, Sindhu shared the picture with a caption, ‘Eternalizing the gold and celebrating the incredible girls who won it.’

The Indian women's team showcased exceptional skills throughout the tournament, overcoming strong opponents like China, Hong Kong, and Japan on their way to the historic final against Thailand.

Sindhu, the Olympic medallist, set the tone with a dominant victory in the opening singles rubber, paving the way for her teammates to secure the title.