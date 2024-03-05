News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Seen Sindhu's special bracelets for teammates?

Seen Sindhu's special bracelets for teammates?

By REDIFF SPORTS
March 05, 2024 14:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

PV Sindhu

Photograph: Kind Courtesy PV Sindhu/Instagram

PV Sindhu, the ace shuttler, commemorated the Indian women's badminton team's victory in the Badminton Asia Team Championships by gifting personalized bracelets to her teammates.

The triumph marked India's first-ever title in the prestigious tournament, with Sindhu leading the charge in a stellar performance.

 

The gifted bracelets carry the initials of each teammate, Sindhu shared the picture with a caption, ‘Eternalizing the gold and celebrating the incredible girls who won it.’

The Indian women's team showcased exceptional skills throughout the tournament, overcoming strong opponents like China, Hong Kong, and Japan on their way to the historic final against Thailand.

Sindhu, the Olympic medallist, set the tone with a dominant victory in the opening singles rubber, paving the way for her teammates to secure the title.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
Gujarat Giants' Special Cheerleader!
Gujarat Giants' Special Cheerleader!
Dhoni: What The IPL Taught Me...
Dhoni: What The IPL Taught Me...
Dhoni to take on 'new role' in upcoming IPL season?
Dhoni to take on 'new role' in upcoming IPL season?
Cal HC judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay quits, to join BJP
Cal HC judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay quits, to join BJP
Google reinstates Indian apps on Play Store: Govt
Google reinstates Indian apps on Play Store: Govt
Techies, Want A Job At Marlabs?
Techies, Want A Job At Marlabs?
Paints shares lose sheen post Birla Opus launch
Paints shares lose sheen post Birla Opus launch

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Why Is This Fine Talent Not Playing The IPL?

Why Is This Fine Talent Not Playing The IPL?

Indian women claim gold in epic badminton final

Indian women claim gold in epic badminton final

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances