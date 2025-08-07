Sania Grooves To Kahin Aag Lage Lag Jaaye

Tennis legend turned trendsetter?
Sania Mirza is breaking stereotypes and busting moves in her latest Instagram reel, dancing with her close-knit girl gang in Hyderabad — and reminding everyone that embracing your goofy side is totally in.
In a new Instagram reel that has caught her fans' attention, Sania is seen dancing with her childhood friends in Hyderabad to the iconic Asha Bhosle-A R Rahman track Kahin Aag Lage Lag Jaaye from the film Taal.
Dressed casually and clearly having a blast, Sania joins her girl gang on the dance floor, grooving to the peppy beats -- paired with a cheeky caption, 'Doing weird things is now considered cool.'
She's added a dose of nostalgia to the reel by choosing a song that once ruled the charts, and her vibe matches perfectly with the era's drama and charm.
Whether it's dancing to a classic or challenging what 'cool' looks like, Sania seems to be acing every game -- even off the court.