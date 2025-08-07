HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sania Grooves To Kahin Aag Lage Lag Jaaye

August 07, 2025 12:51 IST

Sania Mirza

IMAGE: Sania Mirza and her girls being goofy. Photograph: Sania Mirza/Instagram

Tennis legend turned trendsetter?

Sania Mirza is breaking stereotypes and busting moves in her latest Instagram reel, dancing with her close-knit girl gang in Hyderabad — and reminding everyone that embracing your goofy side is totally in.

In a new Instagram reel that has caught her fans' attention, Sania is seen dancing with her childhood friends in Hyderabad to the iconic Asha Bhosle-A R Rahman track Kahin Aag Lage Lag Jaaye from the film Taal.

 

Dressed casually and clearly having a blast, Sania joins her girl gang on the dance floor, grooving to the peppy beats -- paired with a cheeky caption, 'Doing weird things is now considered cool.'

She's added a dose of nostalgia to the reel by choosing a song that once ruled the charts, and her vibe matches perfectly with the era's drama and charm.

Whether it's dancing to a classic or challenging what 'cool' looks like, Sania seems to be acing every game -- even off the court.

 
