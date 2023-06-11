News
SEE PIX! What's the rush? Umpire leaves Djoko frustrated

June 11, 2023 21:03 IST
IMAGE: Novak Djokovic talks to the umpire at the change-over in the first set during the men’s singles final. Photographs: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic complained to the French Open final umpire that he was too quick to start the clock at changeovers in the first set on Sunday.

The Serbian, chasing a record-breaking 23rd men's singles Grand Slam title at Roland Garros, expressed his frustration with Benoit Dumusois after losing a game that put his opponent Casper Ruud 6-5 up.

Players have 90 seconds to recover at change of ends every two games.

"You start (the clock), I've not even come to the bench, why are you rushing?" Djokovic asked Dumusois.

 

"You can wait for us to sit down and call the score (and then start the clock). We're playing one hour and 10 minutes, it's a (possible) five setter in Grand Slam on clay."

See Pix! Djoko engaged in discussion with the umpire:

 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
PIX! Swiatek retains French Open crown
'You should ask Kohli what shot he played'
Aus make short work of India to claim ICC Test mace
Amit Shah terms Cong, DMK as 2G, 3G, 4G parties
Cummins wants to savour WTC final win
Rohit suggests different time, venue for WTC final
16 Indian sailors return after detention in Africa
French Open: Please take your seats!

Is Iga Swiatek the Next Queen of Clay?

