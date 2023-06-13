News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Mbappe to leave PSG after not renewing contract

Mbappe to leave PSG after not renewing contract

June 13, 2023 08:54 IST
IMAGE: Kylian Mbappe could even be sold this summer as PSG will seek to prevent him from leaving for free. Photograph: ulian Finney/Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe has told Paris St Germain he will leave the Ligue 1 champions when his contract ends next year, L'Equipe reported on Monday.

 

The French international will not trigger a one-year extension option and could even be sold this summer as PSG will seek to prevent him from leaving for free, according to the local reports.

Mbappe was in a similar situation last year when he was linked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid, only to sign a contract extension with PSG.

The 24-year-old, who scored 41 goals in 43 games in all competitions for PSG this season, would be free to negotiate and sign a pre-contract agreement with a new club from January should he stay in Paris.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
