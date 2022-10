Photographs and Video: Kind courtesy Lovlina Borgohain/Instagram

Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain danced the night away at a garba event in Ahmedabad.

Lovlina along with fellow boxers Ankushita Boro and Jamuna Boro, who are in Ahmedabad for the National Games, made the most of some time off from the ring in traditional garba outfits.

'Really Enjoyed attending Garba Event with my friends at Ahmedabad Gujarat', Lovlina captioned her Instagram video.