News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Can Mirabai overcome injuries to lift Paris Oly gold?

Can Mirabai overcome injuries to lift Paris Oly gold?

May 24, 2024 16:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mirabai Chanu

IMAGE: Mirabai Chanu’s rags-to-riches story remains an inspiration for others. Photograph: Ann Wang/Reuters

Mirabai Chanu believes she will need to lift at least four times her current weight of 50kgs to stand a chance of winning a second Olympic medal at Paris 2024 and she will have to do it with a battered body after a disrupted buildup.

Yet India's elite weightlifter, whose rags-to-riches story remains an inspiration for others and a source of motivation for herself, has never shirked a challenge.

"Beyond the material changes, winning a medal at the Olympics brings an immense sense of self-belief," Mirabai told Reuters from her training base in the north Indian city of Patiala.

 

"A belief that if I can achieve a silver medal against all odds, there are no limits to what I can do if I remain dedicated and resilient."

The 29-year-old comes from a village in the northeastern state of Manipur, where her father worked as a construction worker and her mother ran a roadside tea stall.

Mirabai Chanu

IMAGE: Mirabai Chanu is India's most successful lifter but injuries have disrupted her progress in recent years. Photograph: Edgard Garrido/Reuters

Youngest of six siblings, Mirabai did the heavy lifting, literally, in her childhood when she scoured the local forest for firewood.

During one of their forest trips, her brother, four years her senior, could not lift one bundle but she hauled it up and carried it home on her head.

Her mother decided Mirabai would be better off showcasing her strength in weightlifting than by performing domestic chores.

"I used to help my siblings and parents in carrying firewood and fetch water from distant places," Mirabai recalled.

"That's how my mother realised that I have an innate strength and suggested I take up weightlifting. It was completely by chance."

Yet the nearest training facility was some 20km away in Imphal and commuting posed a challenge.

It was a group of truckers who came to the rescue, offering her free rides every day as they carried river sands to the city.

After winning the silver medal in Tokyo, Mirabai gathered 150 of them for lunch and presented them with gifts.

"The truck drivers played an important role in getting me where I am today," she said.

"It was my humble way of acknowledging their contribution. They made sure I reached my training sessions on time no matter what."

Mirabai Chanu

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Mirabai Chanu/X.com

A world champion and a twice Commonwealth Games winner, Mirabai is India's most successful lifter but injuries have disrupted her progress in recent years.

She has hurt her wrist, shoulder and lower back at different stages of her career and had to be carried off the stage at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year following a hip injury.

She has had just three competitions in the last 18 months.

"Setbacks and injuries are frustrating. But one thing I have learned over the years is to focus on your goal and remain positive.

"My mother tells me not to think about stuff which is not under my control. The preparation for Paris has been good and steady."

Mirabai, who is managed by IOS Sports & Entertainment, is currently training under coach Vijay Sharma to regain her strength and is confident of breaching the 200kg mark in Paris.

"There's going to be a tough competition in my weight category but Vijay Sir and I believe that a medal is achievable if I lift more than 200kgs."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Very hopeful that MSD will be available next year'
'Very hopeful that MSD will be available next year'
Archery World Cup: India women's team storm into final
Archery World Cup: India women's team storm into final
Tejas sets national 110m hurdles record, targets Paris
Tejas sets national 110m hurdles record, targets Paris
Sania Mirza's New Nameplate
Sania Mirza's New Nameplate
'No need to panic on draft infra guidelines'
'No need to panic on draft infra guidelines'
Mom-To-Be Deepika Shines Bright
Mom-To-Be Deepika Shines Bright
After scaling record peaks, markets end in red
After scaling record peaks, markets end in red

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Manipur football dreams torn apart by ethnic clashes

Manipur football dreams torn apart by ethnic clashes

Panghal in focus as boxers fight for Paris ticket

Panghal in focus as boxers fight for Paris ticket

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances