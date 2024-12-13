News
Home  » Sports » 'I Was Not Sleeping Properly'

By REDIFF SPORTS
December 13, 2024 18:27 IST
'I spoke to Paddy, and I made some changes.'
'After that, I slept well in the last two days -- at least eight hours each day.'
'So, I was fresh in the games. Sleep is very important.'

D Gukesh

IMAGE: Ladies and Gentlemen, the World Chess Champion! Photograph: Kind courtesy Chin An/FIDE
 

Behind every great champion, there's often a great mind guiding them. For 18-year-old Dommaraju Gukesh, that mind belongs to Mental Conditioning Coach Paddy Upton.

Upton, best known for guiding the Indian cricket team to their 2011 World Cup triumph and the Indian hockey team to a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, beams with pride as he reflects on the latest champion he has worked with.

As Gukesh defied all odds to become the youngest World Chess Champion, Upton's influence on the young prodigy's journey has been undeniable. Upton's deep understanding of the psychological aspects of high-performance sports helped Gukesh navigate the intense pressure of the world championship.

Featuring in one's first World Chess Championship match is widely regarded as the ultimate test in the sport. Even Magnus Carlsen, often considered the greatest chess player in history, has admitted to trembling hands during his debut world championship.

Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand has similarly described the mind games that come with such a high-stakes event, including bouts of self-doubt and panic.

Paddy Upton

IMAGE: Over the past six months, Paddy Upton and Gukesh worked meticulously on every facet of preparation. Photograph: Kind courtesy Maria Emelianova/FIDE

'Playing in a World Chess Championship is a daunting task, even for seasoned players,' says Upton.

'Gukesh was exceptionally well-prepared. We meticulously analysed every aspect of the game, from strategic planning to mental resilience. We worked on managing stress, maintaining focus, and bouncing back from setbacks.'

Gukesh began with a loss in the opening game -- a scenario he also experienced during the Candidates Tournament -- and later endured a crushing defeat in Game 12, just after securing a pivotal win that seemingly brought the finish line within sight.

'If you want to do well in an exam or test, you need to study the whole book exceptionally well. Then you can go into that exam with confidence. You don't go in with hope,' Upton told The Indian Express newspaper.

D Gukesh

Over the past six months, Upton and Gukesh worked meticulously on every facet of preparation. While Upton refrained from revealing specifics, he emphasised the focus on strategies for decision-making during games and managing mental states in various scenarios -- whether leading, trailing, or level in the match.

D Gukesh coach

IMAGE: Gukesh's second, Grandmaster Grzegorz Gajewski. Photograph: Kind courtesy Maria Emelianova/FIDE

'We've discussed in minute detail about both cases: When he's making his decisions about the moves to make and, at the same time, how he's managing himself and his mind while his opponent is busy planning his move,' Upton explained to The Indian Express.

D Gukesh

IMAGE: Gukesh with his parents Dr Rajinikanth and Dr Padma. Photograph: Kind Courtesy D Gukesh/Instagram

Upton credited the strong support team that Gukesh has built around himself. This includes his second Grandmaster Grzegorz Gajewski and his father, Dr Rajinikanth who were instrumental in keeping him prepared for the tough championship.

Upton flew to Singapore to support Gukesh during the final two games.

Gukesh himself acknowledged the significant role Upton played in his success.

D Gukesh

IMAGE: Gukesh won the World Chess Championship the day after Viswanathan Anand's 55th birthday. Vishy, a five-time world champion, was the first Indian to win the title. Photograph: Kind courtesy Chin An/FIDE

'After the 12th game, I was not sleeping properly. I spoke to Paddy, and I made some changes. After that, I slept well in the last two days -- at least eight hours each day,' Gukesh said after the 14th game.

'So, I was fresh in the games. Sleep is very important, and I thanked Paddy for suggesting the changes.'

REDIFF SPORTS
