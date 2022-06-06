News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Celebs Savour Rafa's Triumph

Celebs Savour Rafa's Triumph

By Rediff Sports
June 06, 2022 08:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The French Open final on Sunday between Rafael Nadal and Casper Rudd attracted some famous folk.

Watching the clash at the Court Philippe Chatrier were movie stars Hugh Grant, Sienna Miller, Michael Douglas and Demi Moore and royalty, including Spain's King Felipe VI, Norway's Crown Prince Haakon, and Crown Princess Mette-Marit.

Please click on the images for a look at movie and sports stars at Rafa's Triumph.

IMAGE: Actors Sienna Miller and Hugh Grant. Photograph: Adam Pretty/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Sienna Miller and boyfriend Oli Green, right, having a blast at Roland-Garros. Photograph: Adam Pretty/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Actor Demi Moore watches the Nadal-Ruud final. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Three-time (1997, 2000, 2001) French Open champion Gustavo Kuerten, right.
In the front row, left, is the legendary Billie-Jean King, who presented the trophy to Rafa and the salver to Casper. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Actor and producer Michael Douglas. Photograph: French Open/Twitter

 

 
X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Sports
COMMENT
Print this article
'The King of Clay Court Tennis does it again'
'The King of Clay Court Tennis does it again'
Eaten alive! Ruud had no answers to Nadal's power play
Eaten alive! Ruud had no answers to Nadal's power play
PIX: When the King of Spain came to watch King of Clay
PIX: When the King of Spain came to watch King of Clay
Tea vendor's daughter Sargar wins gold at Khelo Games
Tea vendor's daughter Sargar wins gold at Khelo Games
ED raids Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's home
ED raids Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's home
'I'm 32. Is it right age to buy mediclaim?'
'I'm 32. Is it right age to buy mediclaim?'
Ronaldo lifts Portugal to win; Wales qualify for WC
Ronaldo lifts Portugal to win; Wales qualify for WC

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Nadal wins 14th French Open title, 22nd Slam trophy

Nadal wins 14th French Open title, 22nd Slam trophy

Eternal Nadal refuses to retire

Eternal Nadal refuses to retire

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances