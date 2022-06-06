Celebs Savour Rafa's Triumph

The French Open final on Sunday between Rafael Nadal and Casper Rudd attracted some famous folk.

Watching the clash at the Court Philippe Chatrier were movie stars Hugh Grant, Sienna Miller, Michael Douglas and Demi Moore and royalty, including Spain's King Felipe VI, Norway's Crown Prince Haakon, and Crown Princess Mette-Marit.

Please click on the images for a look at movie and sports stars at Rafa's Triumph.

IMAGE: Actors Sienna Miller and Hugh Grant. Photograph: Adam Pretty/Getty Images

IMAGE: Sienna Miller and boyfriend Oli Green, right, having a blast at Roland-Garros. Photograph: Adam Pretty/Getty Images

IMAGE: Actor Demi Moore watches the Nadal-Ruud final. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

IMAGE: Three-time (1997, 2000, 2001) French Open champion Gustavo Kuerten, right.

In the front row, left, is the legendary Billie-Jean King, who presented the trophy to Rafa and the salver to Casper. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

IMAGE: Actor and producer Michael Douglas. Photograph: French Open/Twitter