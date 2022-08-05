News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Scotland's Miller, 75, is oldest CWG medallist

Scotland's Miller, 75, is oldest CWG medallist

Source: PTI
August 05, 2022 22:49 IST
IMAGE: Scotland's George Miller, 75 years and eights months old, won the gold medal in the the para mixed pairs gold in Lawn Bowls at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Friday. Photograph: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

George Miller, 75 years and eights months old, on Friday became the oldest player to win a medal at the Commonwealth Games when he bagged the mixed pairs gold in lawn bowls for Scotland.

 

The team -- lead Melanie Innes, her director Miller and skip director Sarah Jane -- scripted Scotland's 16-9 victory over Wales to win gold in the para mixed pairs B2/B3 at Victoria Park in Birmingham.

"I think Rosemary is quite pleased," said Miller, while replacing teammate Rosemary Lenton as the oldest gold medal winner in Commonwealth Games history:

On his message to older people who might want to get involved in the sport, he said: "Bowls is quite easy for older people but any sport, walking, football, rugby, you name it, get out there, exercise, play games. Competing is brilliant whatever age you are."

Source: PTI
COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

