Rediff.com  » Sports » PICS: Mexico's 'Granny Jordan' becomes viral star

PICS: Mexico's 'Granny Jordan' becomes viral star

August 05, 2022 15:33 IST
Andrea Garcia Lopez, 71, nicknamed "Granny Jordan" by TikTok users, plays basketball during an exhibition game in San Esteban Atatlahuca, Oaxaca, Mexico, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022

IMAGE: Andrea Garcia Lopez, 71, nicknamed "Granny Jordan" by TikTok users, plays basketball during an exhibition game in San Esteban Atatlahuca, Oaxaca, Mexico, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Photographs: Jorge Luis Plata/Reuters

Nicknamed "Granny Jordan" by TikTok users, a video showing Lopez lighting up the court in her small remote town of San Esteban Atatlahuca in the southern state of Oaxaca has been viewed over 1 million times since it was uploaded by her grandson.

 

In the video, Lopez, a local artisan with her gray hair platted in two long braids and sporting a long skirt, fakes out an opponent near the basket to make space for a shot which she expertly scores off the backboard.

Andrea Garcia Lopez, 71, nicknamed "Granny Jordan" by TikTok users, plays basketball during an exhibition game in San Esteban Atatlahuca, Oaxaca, Mexico

Lopez says she hopes to keep playing for many years, even if her knee is starting to act up a bit.

Andrea Garcia Lopez, 71, nicknamed "Granny Jordan" by TikTok users, plays basketball during an exhibition game in San Esteban Atatlahuca, Oaxaca, Mexico

 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
